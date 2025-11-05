Mumbai Weather Update: Clear Skies Return As City Enjoys Fresh Air & Mild Breeze; AQI Slightly Deteriorates, Dips In Moderate Range At 81

Mumbai Weather | File

Mumbai: After weeks of fluctuating weather, Mumbai woke up to bright blue skies and crisp air on Wednesday, signalling a likely end to the monsoon spell. No rainfall was recorded anywhere majorly across the city on Tuesday, indicating that the rain clouds have finally retreated for the season.

Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to witness partly cloudy skies through the day, with the possibility of light showers or isolated thunderstorms in a few pockets. Temperatures are expected to remain comfortable, hovering around a maximum of 33°C and a minimum near 23°C, making for a pleasant midweek morning.

The brief round of showers earlier in the past few weeks not only cooled Mumbai but also played a key role in improving the city’s air quality, which had dipped after the withdrawal of monsoon winds. The stagnation of air and rising vehicular pollution had led to hazy conditions and reduced visibility across many areas.

AQI Stands In Moderate Category

However, the latest data from AQI.in on Wednesday morning painted a much healthier picture. Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 81, categorised as moderate. While this marks a slight dip from the good air recorded over the past few days, it still reflects a significant improvement compared to the post-monsoon smog.

Several residents across the city reported clearer views of the skyline and fresher air quality. Among monitoring stations, Parel-Bhoiwada recorded the highest AQI at 163 (poor), while Chembur (137) and Mankhurd (113) also fell in the poor range. Areas such as Mulund West (93) and Wadala Truck Terminal (72) reported moderate air quality.

Western Suburbs Breathe Cleaner Air

Cleaner air was observed in the western suburbs, with Kandivali East (50) recording good air quality. Malad West (57), Jogeshwari (57), Powai (57) and Kurla (65) all fell within the moderate category, showing a balanced improvement across the city’s expanse.

As per AQI.in’s classification, readings between 0–50 are considered “Good,” 51–100 “Moderate,” 101–150 “Poor,” 151–200 “Unhealthy,” and values above 200 are categorised as “Severe” or “Hazardous.”

