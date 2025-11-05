Who is Tejal Kulkarni? Know All About Entrepreneur Who Married Birla Family Scion Vedant In An Intimate Ceremony In Mumbai's Malabar Hill

Mumbai: The Birla family, one of India’s most enduring business dynasties, witnessed an intimate yet elegant celebration as Vedant Birla, son of industrialist Yash and Avantika Birla, tied the knot with entrepreneur Tejal Kulkarni in a private ceremony at the Birla residence in Malabar Hill. The wedding, held on November 2, 2025, was followed by a star-studded reception at The St. Regis, Lower Parel, attended by prominent figures from business, politics and film.

While the event reflected the understated grandeur typical of the Birlas, much of the public interest centered on the bride, Tejal Kulkarni, and her professional and personal journey before joining one of India’s most renowned families.

Who Is Tejal Kulkarni?

Tejal, daughter of Sanjeev and Supriya Kulkarni, has carved out an identity rooted in ambition and intellect. A graduate of Whistling Woods International with a diploma in Film Studies, she went on to pursue a bachelor’s in business and managerial economics from Indira Gandhi National Open University, followed by a master’s in political science and government. Her academic background reflects an unusual but compelling blend of creativity, economics and governance, traits that have shaped her approach to business and leadership.

Tejal Kulkarni's Career

Her career began in 2014 with Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, where she worked as a production assistant, as reported by Times Now. Tejal later joined Glamrs, a digital lifestyle platform, where she explored digital media and brand narratives. A later stint as marketing coordinator at Planet Tan Sports allowed her to fine-tune her expertise in branding and consumer engagement.

In 2021, Tejal co-founded Aegis Financial Services, a firm specialising in financial advisory and wealth management. Known among colleagues for her analytical precision and calm decisiveness, she has since established herself as a thoughtful entrepreneur who bridges creativity with commerce.

Two bodies, one soul, one promise eternal — to be united in love forever! 💎❤️



"Tvamasi me hridayam dvitīyam” (You are my second heart)



“Tvam eva jīvitam mama” (You are my very life)



So beautiful is our Indian culture. These Sanskrit shlokas so well embody what marriage should… pic.twitter.com/Mgp14iev4Y — Vedant Birla (@birla_vedant) November 4, 2025

Who Is Vedant Birla?

Her husband, Vedant Birla, represents the next generation of the storied Birla lineage. The grandson of the late Ashokvardhan Birla, Vedant serves as Chairman of Birla Precision Technologies, a company known for its precision engineering and manufacturing solutions. Educated at Campion School and BD Somani International School, he graduated in Accounting and Finance from HR College of Commerce and Economics before completing a master’s in General Management from RBS College in the UK.

Today I'm here bcos of my Grandfather Sh Ashok Birla, a true nationalist who served nation via various alliances: Birla Yamaha,Birla 3M,Birla Kennametal etc which ensured the Birlas brought many previously non-existent technologies to India.I hope,I can extend further his legacy. pic.twitter.com/DePe5VXovT — Vedant Birla (@birla_vedant) November 27, 2020

The wedding ceremony at Malabar Hill was a restrained yet deeply traditional affair. The décor featured floral arrangements, temple-inspired motifs, and soft ambient lighting. Tejal wore a red bridal lehenga paired with diamond jewelry, while Vedant chose an off-white bandhgala. The rituals were conducted by Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, who blessed the couple amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev.'

The Birla Wedding in Mumbai



From the at-home celebration at the historic Birla House to the glamorous reception at St. Regis Mumbai, Vedant Birla and Tejal Kulkarni’s wedding was as spiritual as it was stunning, orchestrated by WeddingSutra Favorites @KkingsEvents. pic.twitter.com/rcBLxPvxk5 — WeddingSutra (@weddingsutra) November 4, 2025

friends and well-wishers in attendance, including Urvashi Rautela, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Bhumi Pednekar, Poonam Dhillon, Neelam Kothari with Sameer Soni, Seema Sajdeh, Madhoo, Anushka Ranjan with Aditya Seal, and Aadar Jain with Alekha Advani. pic.twitter.com/Hqy5acoYEr — WeddingSutra (@weddingsutra) November 4, 2025

A night of major connections! Former CM Uddhav Thackeray, along with Rashmi and Aaditya Thackeray, arrived to bless the newlyweds, Vedant Birla and Tejal Kulkarni, at their star-studded wedding reception. A true mix of politics and industry! pic.twitter.com/lhUZ5inRcH — Filmyape (@Filmyape) November 4, 2025

Star-studded Reception At Mumbai's St. Regis

A grand reception followed on November 3 at The St. Regis, bringing together Mumbai’s business elite, political leaders, and celebrities. The guest list included Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Urvashi Rautela, Bhumi Pednekar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon and Seema Sajdeh, among others.