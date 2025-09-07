 Attention Thanekars! Thane Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Eid-E-Milad; Check Out Details
As Eid-e-Milad approaches, Thane Traffic Police enforces traffic changes to prevent congestion. Heavy vehicles from Wada to Bhiwandi will be banned at Ambadi Naka from noon to midnight on Monday.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
Attention Thanekars! Thane Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Eid-E-Milad; Check Out Details | FPJ

Thane: As Eid-e-Milad nears the Thane Traffic Police has implemented major traffic changes to prevent congestion or accidents due to increased vehicle load during this period.

Processions are taken out in Bhiwandi city on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad. The Muslim community also participates in processions on a large scale. Thane Police has issued a notification for traffic changes on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, i.e. from 12 noon to 12 midnight on Monday.

Check Out Traffic Advisory

All heavy vehicles moving from Wada towards Bhiwandi city will be banned from entering Ambadi Naka. Vehicles here will move from National Highway 8 or via Mumbai Metropolitan Waterway.

All types of vehicles entering Bhiwandi city from Wada via Nadinakka will be banned at Parol Phata. Light vehicles will take a right turn from Parol Phata and proceed via Khonigaon, Talwali Phata, Kamba Road, Vasai Road to Karavali or Vishwabharati Phata to Gorsaigaon.

All other vehicles, including buses entering Bhiwandi city from Vadpe Checkpoint, will be banned at Jamboli Naka and Chavindra Naka. Vehicles here will be able to take a right turn at Dhamankar Naka and proceed via the water channel to Wada or beyond. Passengers travelling in buses will be dropped off at Chavindra Zakat Naka.

Vehicles travelling from Thane, Kalyan towards Mumbai Nashik Highway via Juna Agra Road to Wada and Chavindra will be banned from entering Bagefirdous Petrol Pump. Vehicles here will be able to take a right turn near the petrol pump and travel via Nagaon.

ST buses of the State Transport Service, KDMT buses of the Kalyan Municipal Corporation's transport service, heavy-duty vehicles, rickshaws, medium and light vehicles travelling from Ranjanoli Chowk to Bhiwandi city will be prohibited from entering Ranjanoli Naka.

Heavy-duty, medium and light vehicles will take a detour from Ranjanoli Naka and travel from Mankoli Naka on the Mumbai Nashik Highway to Anjurphata or Vasai Road or Ovali Khind to Ovali village, Tadali Zakat Naka, and water channel. Passengers travelling by ST, KDMT, rickshaws will be dropped off at Ranjanoli Naka.

