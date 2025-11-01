Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Spreads Message Of Integrity & National Unity |

Navi Mumbai: On the fifth day of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Navi Mumbai Unit, marked the occasion by participating in a series of awareness and unity events across the city, coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, celebrated as National Unity Day.

Officers and staff from ACB Navi Mumbai took part in the “Run for Unity” marathon organized by the CBD Belapur Police Station to pay tribute to Sardar Patel’s contribution to India’s unity and integrity. Simultaneously, special programs were held at Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium, Panvel Municipal Corporation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, emphasizing integrity and transparency in public service.

As part of the outreach efforts, students of Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College, Vashi staged a street play at Vashi Railway Station, spreading messages of patriotism and unity. Through slogans such as “Let’s take inspiration from his work” and “National Unity Day celebrates India’s strength and oneness,” the performance paid tribute to Sardar Patel and encouraged citizens to uphold his ideals.

In Uran, Police Inspector Mrs. Yelve along with API Pradeep Jadhav and PSI Chaulkar led an awareness drive by displaying posters and distributing leaflets at various government offices including the Uran Tehsil Office, CIDCO Uran Node Office, Panchayat Samiti, Deputy Registrar’s Office, and local police stations. Citizens were educated on the importance of eliminating corruption and maintaining integrity in governance.

A similar initiative was carried out by Police Inspector Kiran Kumar Wagh and his team comprising POHWA Pallavi Kadam, Yogesh Naik, and MPSI Chalke, who organized awareness campaigns at several key offices in CBD Belapur and Turbe. These included the Konkan Bhavan departments, Pollution Control Board, CIDCO offices, National Highways Authority, and Municipal Town Planning Department, where officers interacted with the public to spread information about the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB Navi Mumbai) Dharmaraj Sonke appealed to citizens to actively report corruption complaints against government officials. “Citizens play a crucial role in ensuring transparency. Any instance of bribery or misconduct must be reported immediately,” he said.

Citizens can contact the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Navi Mumbai Unit through the toll-free helpline 1064, telephone number 022-27833344, or WhatsApp number 7066635666.

Website: acbmaharashtra.gov.in

Online Complaints: acbmaharashtra.net

