Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Lottery Result: Nov 1, 2025, 4 PM Live - Check Winners Of First Prize Rs 2 Crore

Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 | Azhar Khan

Mumbai, October 30: The excitement is soaring as the Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 results are out. Conducted by the Maharashtra State Lottery Department, the much-awaited draw took place on November 1, 2025, bringing festive cheer to lucky winners across the state.

The Diwali Bumper Draw is one of the most awaited lottery events in Maharashtra, attracting thousands of hopeful participants every year. With tickets priced at just ₹200, the scheme offers a chance for players to win life-changing prizes this festive season.

Maharashtra Lottery: Results for Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 for Saturday, 1-11-2025. You can also check the results at lottery.maharashtra.gov.in

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/- (Full Digit) (2 Numbers)

(Among 2 prizes atleast 1 prize Guaranteed)

47495

47861

2nd Prize Rs 1,00,000/- (Full Digit) (2 Numbers)

64730 57414 65864 37084 59520

16484 21086 39631 52072 31738

3rd Prize Rs 10,000/- (Last 4 Digit) 1 Number

8857

4th Prize Rs 5,000/- (Last 4 Digit) 1 Number

2437

5th Prize Rs 1,000/- (Last 4 Digit) (Ten Numbers)

8004 3692 8587 4439 0511

8906 0780 1557 2073 3345

6th Prize Rs 500/- (Last 4 Digit) (Ten Numbers)

9342 9939 0218 9399 3160

8732 9827 0250 7348 4232

7th Prize Rs 400/- (Last 4 Digit)

(300 Random Numbers) Common to all Series.

0006 0430 0957 1341 1952 2721 3352 3785 4330 4603 5146 5754 6224 6740 7192 7650 7962 8526 8901 9379 0036 0437 0972 1411 2011 2729 3369 3787 4333 4626 5223 5756 6250 6792 7205 7656 7985 8527 8924 9382 0073 0468 0978 1488 2092 2798 3410 3854 4350 4707 5232 5810 6261 6842 7305 7675 8006 8529 8941 9394 0076 0475 1048 1544 2112 2809 3424 3868 4357 4719 5308 5819 6331 6907 7330 7688 8011 8533 8942 9466 0078 0609 1090 1594 2175 2818 3427 3869 4408 4831 5361 5852 6347 6955 7332 7749 8065 8632 8955 9511 0089 0611 1099 1603 2195 2822 3432 3888 4422 4852 5400 5886 6382 6962 7339 7755 8115 8657 8972 9512 0091 0643 1109 1616 2221 2885 3441 3928 4441 4932 5440 5919 6386 6980 7363 7761 8117 8671 8983 9564 0095 0702 1115 1652 2307 2956 3449 3935 4492 4974 5465 5966 6391 6989 7425 7763 8132 8699 9009 9619 0120 0718 1119 1725 2369 3035 3476 3991 4497 4978 5493 5985 6451 6996 7474 7774 8211 8705 9010 9678 0151 0749 1137 1773 2423 3136 3486 3994 4505 4996 5583 5987 6522 7006 7517 7777 8288 8738 9061 9695 0195 0766 1138 1780 2515 3212 3500 4015 4506 5000 5620 6001 6595 7055 7529 7853 8328 8790 9100 9791 0265 0815 1237 1789 2544 3215 3587 4033 4563 5072 5646 6016 6689 7102 7600 7895 8344 8797 9162 9800 0319 0830 1279 1895 2609 3252 3592 4189 4592 5076 5669 6095 6707 7132 7612 7913 8350 8826 9301 9856 0347 0840 1290 1903 2632 3259 3727 4249 4593 5121 5679 6146 6730 7153 7614 7946 8401 8874 9322 9878 0349 0872 1306 1931 2696 3311 3766 4274 4599 5142 5752 6182 6735 7161 7646 7951 8411 8879 9356 9958

Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Draw 2025 - Prize Structure

First Prize: ₹2 Crore (₹1 crore each for 2 series)

Second Prize: ₹1 Lakh

Third Prize: ₹10,000

The draw date is officially scheduled for Saturday, November 1, under the supervision of the Maharashtra State Lottery authorities. The results will be declared live on the official website lottery.maharashtra.gov.in and displayed on various lottery result platforms shortly after the draw.

How to Check Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Lottery Results

1. Visit the official Maharashtra State Lottery website: lottery.maharashtra.gov.in

2. Click on the “Diwali Bumper Draw Result 2025” link.

3. Download the PDF file containing the winning ticket numbers.

4. Match your lottery number with the official winners list.

Participants can also check live updates and the winner list through trusted online portals that share Maharashtra State Lottery results in real-time.

Festive Bonanza for Participants

The Diwali Bumper draw adds a spark of excitement and hope to the festive celebrations across Maharashtra. With massive rewards and a reasonable ticket price, the 2025 edition promises to be one of the grandest draws organized by the Maharashtra State Lottery Department.

Winners are advised to keep their original tickets safe and contact the nearest authorized lottery center or state office to claim their prize following verification and tax deductions as per government norms.

Key Details at a Glance

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Draw 2025

First Prize: ₹2 Crore (₹1 crore x 2 series)

Second Prize: ₹1 Lakh

Third Prize: ₹10,000

Ticket Price: ₹200

Draw Date: November 1, 2025

Organiser: Maharashtra State Lottery

Official Website: lottery.maharashtra.gov.in

Disclaimer:

The Free Press Journal does not endorse or promote participation in lottery games. Readers are adviced to exercise caution, as excessive involvement in lotteries can be addictive and carries financial risk. The information presented here is purely for news and informational purposes and should not be considered as encouragement or recommendation to play.