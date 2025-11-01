 Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 1, 2025 - Karunya KR-729 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 1, 2025 - Karunya KR-729 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The first prize for the Karunya KR-729 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Karunya KR-729 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, November 1 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-729 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

You can view the results for the Karunya KR-729 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Saturday, November 1, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-729 for Thursday, 1-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KX 700735

Agent Name: 

Agency No.: 

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KN 700735  KO 700735

KP 700735  KR 700735

KS 700735  KT 700735

KU 700735  KV 700735

KW 700735  KY 700735  KZ 700735

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KP 586162

Agent Name: 

Agency No.: 

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KS 417548

Agent Name: 

Agency No.: 

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0005  0356  1053  3036  3273  3656  3761  4165  4240  4482  4704  6182  7618  8168  8271  8632  9320  9383  9780

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0167  6199  7814  8146  8828  9778

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

