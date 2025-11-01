Maharashtra News: BJP To Hold 'Sardar @150 Unity March' In North Raigad To Mark 150th Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

BJP leaders announce three-day “Sardar @150 Unity March” in Raigad to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary | File Photo

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organize a three-day “Sardar @150 Unity March” along with several related programs across North Raigad district.

Details Announced At Press Conference

Announcing the details at a press conference on Friday, BJP North Raigad District President Avinash Koli and District General Secretary and Convener Adv. Prakash Binedar said the march is being organized under the nationwide campaign led by BJP National President J. P. Nadda. District Co-Convener Sushil Sharma was also present at the briefing.

Aim To Promote National Unity And Development

“The initiative aims to spread the message of national unity inspired by Sardar Patel’s life and vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Akhand Bharat’ (One India, United India). Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, the BJP is working towards holistic national development, and this march reflects that commitment,” Koli said.

Three-Day March With Public Participation

The Unity March will be held at the district level for three days, covering 8 to 10 kilometres daily, and will feature programs promoting social harmony and patriotism. Around 1,000 participants are expected to join, including 150 BJP workers, NSS and NCC students, and members of various organizations.

Street Play To Mark The Conclusion

The concluding ceremony will feature a street play highlighting social awareness themes, informed Adv. Binedar.

Preparations Underway; Final Dates On November 4

Koli further added that the “Run for Unity” was successfully organized across the country with active participation from the police and several local organizations. He said preparations are underway to ensure the march is conducted smoothly, and the final dates will be confirmed during the district meeting on November 4.

Appeal For Public Participation

He also appealed to citizens to take part in the “Sardar @150 Unity March” and help strengthen the message of unity envisioned by Sardar Patel.

