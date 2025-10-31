Mumbai Police, Citizens Join ‘Run for Unity’ Honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel; CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Floral Tribute To Iron Man Of India - Videos |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led Mumbai’s Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations on Friday, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. Fadnavis humbly offered floral tributes to India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna at his official residence in Mumbai, honouring the leader’s monumental contribution to national unity and integration.

Run for Unity Flags Off Across Mumbai

Mumbai witnessed several Run for Unity events that brought together citizens, police personnel, and local leaders in a collective display of patriotism.

The Mumbai Traffic Police flagged off their unity run from the Traffic Police Headquarters to Shaheed Tukaram Omble Chowk,“Run for the Nation. Run for Unity. Today on the occasion of #RashtriyaEktaDiwas, the #RunForUnity was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.”

MIDC Police Joins the Unity Drive

The MIDC Police Station in Andheri also organised a Run for Unity, covering the route from MIDC Police Station to Power Grid House and back.

Sharing glimpses of the event on social media, the station stated that police officers, personnel, and prominent citizens enthusiastically participated to celebrate Patel’s legacy of national integration and unity. The initiative underlined how Patel’s vision continues to inspire discipline, strength, and togetherness among citizens.

DCP Zone 2 Hosts Run Celebrating National Integration

The DCP Zone 2, Mumbai, held a similar unity run within its jurisdiction. Officers, staff, and residents joined in large numbers, echoing slogans of solidarity. The zone’s post on X read,

“On the occasion of #EktaDiwas & the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a ‘Run for Unity’ was organised in Zone 2, Mumbai. Police officers, personnel and prominent citizens took part in the event, celebrating his legacy of national integration & unity.”

Mumbai Unites to Honour the Iron Man of India

Beyond the police-led runs, schools, government offices, and civic bodies across Mumbai marked the occasion with pledges for unity, discussions on Sardar Patel’s leadership, and patriotic programmes. Citizens paid homage to the man who played a crucial role in unifying over 500 princely states post-Independence, ensuring the territorial integrity of modern India.