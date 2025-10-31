Powai Hostage Case: How Filmmaker Rohit Arya Turned A Film Shoot Into A Crime Scene

Powai Hostage Case | FPJ

Mumbai: A day after the horrifying hostage incident in Powai, shocking new details have emerged about how the accused, Rohit Arya, turned a supposed film shoot into a terrifying real-life ordeal for several children.

‘Shooting a Scene’ Turns into Nightmare

According to a senior police officer, the deceased accused, Rohit Arya, told the children and their parents that he was filming a kidnapping scene for his upcoming project. He allegedly tied up a few children and sealed their mouths with cellotape, claiming it was part of the script.

Initially, the children believed they were participating in a film shoot. However, after nearly two hours, they grew restless that’s when Rohit brandished a pistol and an iron knife, threatening to kill them.

A Studio Turned into a Trap

The incident took place inside RA Studio, a duplex facility in Powai. Police said Rohit confined some children with him while keeping others locked in a small adjacent room. He covered the glass walls with black curtains, fixed a motion sensor on the door, and installed several CCTV cameras inside without the studio owner’s permission.

The setup gave the impression of a premeditated plan. Officers said the first-floor area where the children were held was extremely congested, making escape difficult.

Project Manager Tried to Stop Him

Rohit’s project manager, Rohan Aaher, who was present during the incident, said he tried to break a window to rescue the children and injured his right hand.

“Rohit was a trustworthy person,” said Aaher, who had known him for over a decade. “He had produced a few films and worked with reputed companies. He told us the story of his film that children from a daycare would start a revolution against corruption. He wanted the scene to look real and even asked for petrol and firecrackers. I refused and suggested using rubber solution for a minor fire effect, but he brought it himself.”

Aaher added, “He welded the doors, fixed locks, and installed multiple cameras. He poured rubber solution on cloth and tried to ignite it with a lighter. He also showed us a gun and threatened to set the studio on fire. Somehow, I managed to alert the police while he was constantly talking to them on his phone. He demanded to speak with former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar.”

Children Describe Moments of Fear

One of the hostages, a young girl, recalled, “Rohit sir was friendly at first. He kept the door open for a few minutes but then locked it. When some of us asked to use the washroom, he said it was part of the scene and told us to stay quiet. Soon, we heard our parents crying outside.”

Another witness, Mangal Patankar, said, “Rohit sent me to the first floor with the children and suddenly started shouting. All the mothers outside began crying.”

Police Negotiation and Final Confrontation

Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade (Zone 10) and Senior Inspector Jitendra Sonavane led the negotiation efforts from outside the studio, trying to calm Rohit over the phone for nearly two hours.

During the standoff, Rohit grew increasingly paranoid and inconsistent in his demands. “He threatened to kill the children several times and insisted on speaking to former minister Kesarkar. Whenever he heard noises, he accused the police of planning an attack and demanded silence,” an officer said.

Eventually, the police decided to enter through the bathroom window. Two officers, including Assistant Police Inspector Amol Waghmare, went inside. “The situation was too tight to overpower him. The firing was not planned API Waghmare shot in self-defence,” said a senior official.

Fake Film Auditions Led to the Trap

Investigations revealed that over the past four days, Rohit had conducted auditions for 36 children and selected 23 for the “final shoot.” He had advertised the project on social media and contacted several schools for participants.

Crime Branch Takes Over Probe

The Powai Police have registered an FIR against Rohit Arya under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 140 (kidnapping or abduction for ransom), and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police recovered a pistol, petrol, a flammable rubber solution, and a lighter from the scene. The seized items have been sent for forensic examination, and the case has been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation.