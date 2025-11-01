Maharashtra Launches 'District Business Reform Action Plan 2025' To Boost Ease Of Doing Business

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has launched the ‘District Business Reform Action Plan 2025’, aimed at enhancing ease of doing business and accelerating industrial growth across the state.

The initiative, which includes 154 key reforms, will be implemented by August 14, 2026, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday.

Empowering District Collectors For Faster Implementation

Under this initiative, the state will organize ‘Chintan Shibir’ (reflection workshops) and divisional-level meetings for all district collectors.

The Chief Minister stated that collectors will be empowered with greater administrative authority to ensure faster and more effective implementation of business reforms.

A review meeting on Maharashtra’s Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) performance was held at Sahyadri Guest House under the chairmanship of CM Fadnavis. Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, senior administrative officials, divisional commissioners, and district collectors attended the meeting—some through video conferencing.

Divisional Committees To Accelerate Industrial Development

CM Fadnavis informed that six divisional committees have been constituted to accelerate industrial development in the state. These committees will submit their reports by December 31, 2025.

Among them, Nashik Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam heads the Ease of Doing Business Reforms Committee, while Vijay Suryawanshi (Konkan Division) and Jitendra Papalkar (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division) are focusing on industrial resource utilization and land bank promotion, respectively.

Maharashtra Achieves 99.25% Implementation Score In EoDB 2024

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the state’s progress and future roadmap under the Ease of Doing Business 2024 assessment.

Maharashtra has successfully implemented 399 out of 402 reforms, achieving an impressive 99.25% implementation score.

The state was previously recognized as an ‘Achiever’ in the EoDB 2020–21 rankings and as a ‘Top Achiever’ in EoDB 2022.

The final results of EoDB 2024 are expected to be announced on November 11, 2025.

Key Focus Areas And MAITRI 2.0 Rollout

The major focus areas under the EoDB initiative include land and building permissions, labour reforms, utility connections, inspection systems, and regulatory simplification.

The government is also set to roll out MAITRI 2.0, a comprehensive single-window ecosystem featuring modules for single sign-on, permit tracking, unified application forms, integrated payments, dashboards, inspections, grievance redressal, and user feedback.

Fadnavis: Maharashtra Committed To Business Facilitation And Deregulation

CM Fadnavis emphasized that Maharashtra is taking significant steps toward business facilitation, deregulation, and streamlined regional approvals.

“Since 2015, Maharashtra has consistently remained among the top-performing states in the country under the Centre’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Business Reform Action Plan,” said Fadnavis.