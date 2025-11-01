Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Majorly Improved Air Quality; AQI In Good Range At 50 With Moderate Rains Predicted

Mumbai Weather | Pinterest

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and light haze on Saturday morning after a spell of moderate showers the previous evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies with a possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms later in the day, as the city continues to experience intermittent unseasonal rainfall.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph, very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada. तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/gE0dJ7csuM — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) October 31, 2025

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD’s latest update, the maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 33°C, while the minimum could drop to 24°C. The recent rainfall has brought temporary relief from the lingering heat and has also helped cleanse the air, leading to a significant improvement in the city’s air quality, which had deteriorated in recent weeks due to stagnant winds and rising pollution levels.

Air Quality Imporves To Good Category

Data from AQI.in on Saturday morning placed Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 50, categorised as good. This marks a sharp improvement from the unhealthy range recorded earlier in October. The improvement was visible across most parts of the city, with clearer skies, reduced haze and better visibility reported in several areas.

Among the city’s monitoring stations, Jogeshwari recorded the highest AQI at 63 (Moderate), followed by Worli (60), Kurla (57), Wadala Truck Terminal (57), and Parel-Bhoiwada (55). In contrast, areas such as Kandivali East (35), Deonar (40), Mumbai Airport (45), Colaba (45), and Sion (45) reported much cleaner air, all falling in the Good category.

As per AQI.in’s classification, AQI levels between 0–50 are considered “Good,” 51–100 “Moderate,” 101–150 “Poor,” 151–200 “Unhealthy,” and values above 200 range from “Severe” to “Hazardous.”

Also Watch:

Mercury Drops Below Normal Level

On Friday, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30°C, which was 4.7°C below normal, following multiple spells of unseasonal rain and thunderstorms through the week.

According to the IMD, the ongoing cyclonic circulation and low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea have kept the Konkan region, including Mumbai under a Yellow Alert for the past few days. Several districts across Maharashtra have experienced light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunder activity.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/