Karnataka Rajyotsava: Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti Hold 'Black Day' Protest, Demand Inclusion Of Belgaum & Other Areas Into State

Karnataka Rajyotsava |

Belgaum: The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) on November 1 held Black Day protest against Karnataka Rajyotsava, demanding inclusion of Belgaum and other areas into Maharashtra. Karnataka Rajyotsava or Kannada Rajyotsava, marks the formation of the state in 1956.

#WATCH | Belagavi, Karnataka | Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti observes Black Day protest against Karnataka Rajyotsava, demanding inclusion of Belgaum and other areas into Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/6WHkDb5VUf — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2025

While speaking to news agency ANI, MES leader Manohar Kinekar said, "On November 1st, while Karnataka observes Rajyotsava, we are observing Black Day due to historical grievances stemming from the 1956 state reorganisation."

Further adding, he said that annually we protest on November 1 and demand the merger of the area into the Maharashtra state. He continued that party will conitinue to observe Black Day until their is met. "We, being Marathi, were included in Karnataka, a Kannada-speaking state, instead of Maharashtra."

What is Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute?

The dispute is commonly known as the Belagavi or Belgaon border dispute, in which Maharashtra wishes to reclaim the Belgaum district and 80 other Marathi-speaking villages.

The Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute dates back to 1960, when the states were reorganised along linguistic lines. The dispute is commonly known as the Belagavi or Belgaon border dispute, in which Maharashtra wishes to reclaim the Belgaum (also known as Belagavi) district and 80 other Marathi-speaking villages under the control of the southern state.

The Mahajan Committee was formed on June 5, 1960, in response to a memorandum issued by the Maharashtra government on June 23, 1957, to decide on the reorganisation of Belagavi.

The case of Maharashtra Karnataka border dispute has been going on since the formation of Maharashtra in 1960. In 2000, the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh, took the matter to the Supreme Court and the matter has been pending in SC since then.

PM Modi extends greetings on Kannada Rajyotsava

The prime minister greeted the spirit of excellence and industrious nature of the people of Karnataka on Kannada Rajyotsava. “Today, when we mark Kannada Rajyotsava, we celebrate the spirit of excellence and industrious nature that the people of Karnataka are synonymous with,” he said. “We also celebrate the outstanding culture of Karnataka, reflected in its literature, art, music and more. The state embodies the spirit of progress rooted in wisdom. I pray that people of the state are happy and healthy,” he said.

ಇಂದು, ನಾವು ಕನ್ನಡ ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವವನ್ನು ಆಚರಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವಾಗ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರತೀಕವಾಗಿರುವ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಶ್ರಮಶೀಲ ಸ್ವಭಾವವನ್ನು ನಾವು ಆಚರಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ. ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ, ಕಲೆ, ಸಂಗೀತ ಮತ್ತಿತರ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಫಲಿಸುವ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಶ್ರೀಮಂತ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಯನ್ನು ಸಹ ನಾವು ಆಚರಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ. ಈ ರಾಜ್ಯವು ಜ್ಞಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಡಗಿರುವ ಪ್ರಗತಿಯ… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2025

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/