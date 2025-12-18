 Maharashtra: Nagpur District Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email, No Suspicious Items Found
Nagpur District and Sessions Court received a bomb threat email claiming two RDX-based explosives were planted in the building. The police launched a thorough search with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad inspecting the premises. So far, no suspicious items have been found. Security has been increased at the court located in the Civil Lines area as a precaution.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Nagpur District Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email, No Suspicious Items Found | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nagpur: The Nagpur District and Sessions Court on Thursday received an email claiming "bombs" inside the building, prompting the police to launch a search of the premises, an official said.

"Nothing suspicious has been found yet," he said.

According to District Bar Association president Roshan Bagde, the email was sent on the court's email ID in the morning, claiming that two RDX-based explosive devices would soon go off in the building, located in the Civil Lines area.

Security has been stepped up at the district court, and personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad are inspecting the premises, the police official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

