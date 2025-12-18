'Hum 7 Saath Hai!': Group Of Youth Take Dangerous Joyride On Single Bike In Mumbai's Saki Naka; Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A disturbing video from Mumbai’s Saki Naka area has gone viral, showing a group of seven youths performing a dangerous stunt by riding together on a single motorcycle amid busy evening traffic. The reckless act, captured on camera and widely shared on social media, has triggered outrage and renewed concerns over road safety in the city.

The clip, posted by a local news portal, MumbaiTV, shows the youths precariously perched on a Honda Unicorn motorcycle on a congested road. In the video, one of the riders can be seen almost suspended in the air, clinging to others for balance as the bike weaves through traffic. The motorcycle’s registration number, MH 03 EY 3649, is visible in the opening frames before the group speeds away, blatantly flouting traffic rules and endangering not just their own lives but also those of other road users.

Netizens Demand Strict Action

Netizens reacted strongly to the visuals, flooding social media with criticism and tagging the Mumbai Police and the Mumbai Police Commissioner, demanding swift and strict action. Several users pointed out that some of the riders appeared to be minors, further intensifying concerns over enforcement and accountability. As of now, neither the Mumbai Traffic Police nor the Mumbai Police have officially responded to the viral video or confirmed whether action has been initiated.

Lamborghini Urus Driven At Over 250 kmph On Worli Sea Link

The incident comes close on the heels of another alarming case of dangerous driving in Mumbai that also surfaced through social media. Just days earlier, a video showing a Lamborghini Urus being driven at an extremely high speed on the Bandra–Worli Sea Link caused widespread shock. The footage allegedly captured the luxury SUV being driven at speeds exceeding 250 kmph on a stretch where the maximum permitted speed is 80 kmph.

Following the circulation of the Lamborghini video, the Mumbai Traffic Police registered a case against an unidentified driver. The complaint was filed by Vikram Sharad Jogdand, a traffic rider attached to the Worli Traffic Division, after senior officials flagged the video on December 12. The clip, uploaded on X by user Binu Varghese, alleged that the vehicle was being test-driven by a car dealer dealing in imported vehicles.

Police verification revealed that the same vehicle had already been issued two e-challans for overspeeding, indicating a pattern of repeated violations. The Worli Police registered a case under Sections 183 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act and Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and dangerous driving.

