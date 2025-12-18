Mumbai: Bandra Metropolitan Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email; No Suspicious Items Found

Mumbai: The Bandra court in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email, triggering an immediate response from the Mumbai Police and the bomb squad.
Soon after the threat was received, security teams rushed to the court premises and carried out a thorough search. However, no suspicious object was found during the inspection.
Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the threatening email, identify the sender, and ascertain the motive behind it.
