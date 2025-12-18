 Mumbai: Bandra Metropolitan Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email; No Suspicious Items Found
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bandra Metropolitan Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email; No Suspicious Items Found

Mumbai: Bandra Metropolitan Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email; No Suspicious Items Found

A bomb threat email targeting Mumbai’s Bandra court prompted a swift response from the Mumbai Police and bomb squad. Security teams conducted a thorough search of the premises but found no suspicious items. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the email’s origin, identify the sender, and understand the motive behind the threat.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Bandra Metropolitan Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email; No Suspicious Items Found | Canva AI (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Bandra court in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email, triggering an immediate response from the Mumbai Police and the bomb squad.

Soon after the threat was received, security teams rushed to the court premises and carried out a thorough search. However, no suspicious object was found during the inspection.

article-image

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the threatening email, identify the sender, and ascertain the motive behind it.

