'No Disruption Will Be Tolerated During Vote Counting': Maharashtra Election Chief Dinesh Waghmare Warns Ahead Of Results |

With the counting of votes for municipal councils and panchayats across Maharashtra scheduled for December 21, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare issued firm directions to prevent any disruption or misconduct during the process. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to obstruct counting or disturb law and order.

Election Commission Reviews Preparations

The directions came during a video conference chaired by Waghmare with district collectors, police commissioners, superintendents of police and senior election officials. The meeting was held to review preparedness for the counting of votes in the general elections to 288 municipal councils and panchayats across the state.

Voting for 264 municipalities, Nagar Panchayat presidents and 6,042 members was conducted on December 2, while polling for the remaining 24 municipalities and 154 members is scheduled for December 20. Despite voting taking place on two different dates, counting for all municipal councils and municipal panchayats will be held together on December 21.

Commission Secretary Suresh Kakani, Inspector General of Police Manoj Kumar Sharma and other senior officials of the State Election Commission were present during the review.

Emphasis on Transparency and Communication

Waghmare stressed that both voting and counting processes must be conducted in a smooth and peaceful manner. He directed officers to plan in advance and act swiftly if any irregularities are reported. Importantly, he underlined the need for transparency, asking officials to promptly inform the media about any action taken in response to violations.

He noted that failure to communicate such actions often leads to misinformation and creates a misleading perception of the law and order situation. Officers were also instructed to share details of all actions taken with the State Election Commission without delay.

Coordination Ahead of Results Day

Addressing officials, Kakani reiterated that even though polling will be held in select areas on December 20, the results for all municipalities will be declared on December 21. He urged coordination among all agencies, particularly the police, to manage crowd control, result day celebrations and any post counting developments.

Kakani also reminded officials that no election related advertisements should be published in print or electronic media after 10 pm on December 19, in line with election rules.

Law and Order Preparedness

Inspector General Manoj Kumar Sharma emphasised the importance of preventive planning. He pointed out that while action is often taken after incidents occur, lack of public communication about such measures creates an impression of deteriorating law and order. He advised police officers to ensure adequate security arrangements and clear messaging on both voting and counting days.

With high political stakes attached to local body elections, the Election Commission’s focus remains firmly on maintaining order, transparency and public confidence through the critical counting phase.