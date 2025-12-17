Mumbai Police Register Case After Lamborghini Caught Speeding At 252 Kmph On Bandra–Worli Sea Link; Video

The Mumbai Traffic Police have registered a case against an unidentified driver after a video surfaced on social media showing a Lamborghini being driven at an extremely dangerous speed of 252 kmph on the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, posing a serious threat to public safety. | X @SabSeTezz1

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have registered a case against an unidentified driver after a video surfaced on social media showing a Lamborghini being driven at an extremely dangerous speed of 252 kmph on the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, posing a serious threat to public safety.

Complaint Filed by Traffic Rider

According to a complaint filed by Vikram Sharad Jogdand (35), a rider with the Worli Traffic Division, the incident came to light on December 12, when senior traffic officials showed him a post circulating on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The video was uploaded from the account Binu Varghese @SabSeTezz1, which alleged that a car dealer identified as Faiz Adenwala, known for dealing in imported vehicles, conducted a high-speed test drive in a 2021 Lamborghini (registration number HR 70 F 1945).

https://x.com/SabSeTezz1/status/1998986273906897117

Vehicle Identified as Habitual Offender

The video allegedly shows the driver speeding at 252 kmph, dangerously overtaking other vehicles from the left lane on the southbound carriageway of the Worli Sea Link. The speedometer reading is clearly visible in the footage. Upon verification at the Worli Traffic Chowky, police found that the same vehicle had already been issued two e-challans by the Mumbai Traffic Police for overspeeding. The notified speed limit on the Bandra–Worli Sea Link is 80 kmph. Police noted that the driver appears to be a habitual offender, repeatedly and deliberately violating speed regulations.

Based on the complaint, the Worli Police have registered a case against an unknown driver under Sections 183 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act and Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash and dangerous driving, endangering lives. Further investigation is underway to identify the driver and take appropriate legal action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/