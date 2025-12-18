 Mumbai: Multiple Courts, Including Bombay HC, Evacuated After Bomb Threat Triggers Security Alert | VIDEO
Mumbai: Multiple Courts, Including Bombay HC, Evacuated After Bomb Threat Triggers Security Alert | VIDEO

A panic broke out at the Bombay High Court after authorities received a bomb threat, prompting an immediate evacuation of the premises. Threats were also received at several magistrate courts, including Bandra, Andheri, and Esplanade. Nothing suspicious was found during a search of the premises of the Bandra and Nagpur courts, while details from other courts are still awaited.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A panic broke out at the Bombay High Court on Thursday, December 18, after authorities received a bomb threat, prompting an immediate evacuation of the premises. Security across the area was tightened as a precautionary measure. According to a Bar and Bench report, bomb threats were also received at several magistrate courts, including Bandra, Andheri, and Esplanade.

The Bandra Metropolitan Court also received a bomb threat via email, triggering an immediate response from the Mumbai Police and the bomb squad.

Soon after the threat was received, security teams rushed to the court premises and carried out a thorough search. However, no suspicious object was found during the inspection. Mumbai Police have also launched an investigation to trace the source of the threatening email, identify the sender, and ascertain the motive behind it.

article-image

Similarly, in Nagpur, the District and Sessions Court received an email in the morning claiming that two RDX-based explosive devices would soon go off in the building. The email prompted the police to launch an immediate search of the court, which is located in the Civil Lines area. However, the threat turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found.

article-image

Earlier in September, the Azad Maidan police had registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly sending a hoax email about a bomb threat to the Bombay High Court. The case was filed under Sections 353(1) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for statements causing public mischief.

According to police, the email claimed that a blast would occur inside the court premises, triggering panic just hours after a similar threat was reported in Delhi. The High Court suspended hearings for nearly two hours, and the entire building was evacuated as a precaution

