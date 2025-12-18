Mumbai: Deaf And Mute Woman Files Sexual Assault Case After 16 Years; Know What Happened In 2009

Deaf And Mute Woman Files Sexual Assault Case After 16 Years | Representational Photo

Mumbai: In a disturbing incident, a deaf and mute woman from Malad has registered a sexual assault case against the alleged accused after 16 years, with the support of her husband. In an update on the case, the police have also arrested the alleged accused.

What Happened 16 Years Ago

The incident occurred in 2009, when the woman, who was a minor then, had attended a friend's birthday party. According to the TOI report, at the party, one of the friends took her to her house, where the alleged accused spiked her drink and then sexually assaulted her when she lost consciousness.

When she regained consciousness, she noticed she was bleeding. Not just this, she was determined to file a complaint back then, however, she did not receive any support from her family when she told them about what happened.

Accused A Habitual Offender

After the complaint was registered, the Kurar police arrested the accused. The case was transferred to the Vakola Police Station, as the incident had occurred under that specific jurisdiction. During the investigation, the police found that he was a habitual offender who still harasses women. According to the report, several inappropriate videos of different women were found on his seized mobile phone.

The police suspect that he may have recorded these women during video calls without their consent and may have also blackmailed them.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, the Kurar Police arrested an accused from Virar for sexually assaulting up to 10 girls, where he allegedly drugged soft drinks, recorded obscene videos, and later blackmailed them. Identified as Mahesh Ramesh Pawar (45), the accused was nabbed from Virar by the Kurar Police detection team.

