 Mumbai: Deaf And Mute Woman Files Sexual Assault Case After 16 Years; Know What Happened In 2009
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Deaf And Mute Woman Files Sexual Assault Case After 16 Years; Know What Happened In 2009

Mumbai: Deaf And Mute Woman Files Sexual Assault Case After 16 Years; Know What Happened In 2009

A deaf woman from has filed a sexual assault case after 16 years, leading to the arrest of the accused. The incident occurred in 2009, when the woman, who was a minor then, had attended a friend's birthday party. The accused, who continues to be a habitual offender, was found with several inappropriate videos of women.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Deaf And Mute Woman Files Sexual Assault Case After 16 Years | Representational Photo

Mumbai: In a disturbing incident, a deaf and mute woman from Malad has registered a sexual assault case against the alleged accused after 16 years, with the support of her husband. In an update on the case, the police have also arrested the alleged accused.

What Happened 16 Years Ago

The incident occurred in 2009, when the woman, who was a minor then, had attended a friend's birthday party. According to the TOI report, at the party, one of the friends took her to her house, where the alleged accused spiked her drink and then sexually assaulted her when she lost consciousness.

Read Also
'Maar Kyun Raha Hai?': 'Rapido' Driver 'Assaults' Journalist With Rod After Being Stopped For Using...
article-image

When she regained consciousness, she noticed she was bleeding. Not just this, she was determined to file a complaint back then, however, she did not receive any support from her family when she told them about what happened.

FPJ Shorts
Ahead of BMC Polls 2026, Eknath Shinde Rallies Shiv Sainiks Across North Mumbai, Calls for United Push
Ahead of BMC Polls 2026, Eknath Shinde Rallies Shiv Sainiks Across North Mumbai, Calls for United Push
Uttar Pradesh: Former UP DGP Prashant Kumar Appointed Chairman Of State Education Service Selection Commission
Uttar Pradesh: Former UP DGP Prashant Kumar Appointed Chairman Of State Education Service Selection Commission
Mumbai: Deaf And Mute Woman Files Sexual Assault Case After 16 Years; Know What Happened In 2009
Mumbai: Deaf And Mute Woman Files Sexual Assault Case After 16 Years; Know What Happened In 2009
Kerala University Registrar K S Anil Kumar Transferred Back To Cadre College Amid Bharat Mata Controversy
Kerala University Registrar K S Anil Kumar Transferred Back To Cadre College Amid Bharat Mata Controversy

Accused A Habitual Offender

After the complaint was registered, the Kurar police arrested the accused. The case was transferred to the Vakola Police Station, as the incident had occurred under that specific jurisdiction. During the investigation, the police found that he was a habitual offender who still harasses women. According to the report, several inappropriate videos of different women were found on his seized mobile phone.

Read Also
Thane POCSO Court Grants Bail To Mother, Others Accused In Sexual Assault Case Involving 10-Year-Old...
article-image

The police suspect that he may have recorded these women during video calls without their consent and may have also blackmailed them.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, the Kurar Police arrested an accused from Virar for sexually assaulting up to 10 girls, where he allegedly drugged soft drinks, recorded obscene videos, and later blackmailed them. Identified as Mahesh Ramesh Pawar (45), the accused was nabbed from Virar by the Kurar Police detection team.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahead of BMC Polls 2026, Eknath Shinde Rallies Shiv Sainiks Across North Mumbai, Calls for United...

Ahead of BMC Polls 2026, Eknath Shinde Rallies Shiv Sainiks Across North Mumbai, Calls for United...

Mumbai: Deaf And Mute Woman Files Sexual Assault Case After 16 Years; Know What Happened In 2009

Mumbai: Deaf And Mute Woman Files Sexual Assault Case After 16 Years; Know What Happened In 2009

Navi Mumbai Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 21 Lakh, Nigerian National Arrested

Navi Mumbai Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 21 Lakh, Nigerian National Arrested

Palghar Crime: Young Man Found Brutally Murdered With Multiple Sickle Wounds In Vasai

Palghar Crime: Young Man Found Brutally Murdered With Multiple Sickle Wounds In Vasai

'No Disruption Will Be Tolerated During Vote Counting': Maharashtra Election Chief Dinesh Waghmare...

'No Disruption Will Be Tolerated During Vote Counting': Maharashtra Election Chief Dinesh Waghmare...