 Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Polls 2026: Know Total Number Of Voters, Polling Stations & All Details Here
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

Mira Bhayandar News: With the election date for 29 municipal corporations out, preparations begin across the state for the much-awaited polls. The elections for 95 seats of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation will be held on January 15, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 16.

Here's All You Need To Know About Your Ward

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has a total of 24 wards. As per a report by Loksatta.com, the civic body has 8,89,151 total number of registered voters. Of these, 4,33,553 are male voters, while 3,86,788 are female voters. The report also stated that the process of removing duplicate names from the voter list is still ongoing, and a final report on repeat voters will be submitted to the Election Commission before December 27.

Number Of Polling Stations

A total of 976 polling stations are set to be set up at 198 locations in the area.

What Happened in the Last Polls?

During the 2017 polls, the BJP won with maximum number, winning 61 seats, followed by the undivided Shiv Sena with 22 seats. Congress won 10 seats, while 2 seats were won by independent candidates. Before that, in the 2012 polls, the BJP won 29 seats while the NCP won 27 seats. Congress secured 19 seats, the undivided Sena secured 14 seats, while MNS secured 1 seat.

Mira Bhayandar To Stay In Focus

With the upcoming metro connectivity, Mira Bhayandar’s link to Mumbai city is expected to improve significantly. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced last month that the Metro Line 7 stretch between Dahisar and Kashimira is likely to become operational by the end of December. For residents of Mira Bhayandar, transportation has long been the biggest concern.

Moreover, as several parts of Mumbai have recently witnessed debates over the Marathi and Hindi language issue, Bhayandar faces a different social challenge. The area, which has a large population of Marwadis, Jains, and Brahmins, often sees disputes related to vegetarian vs non-vegetarian food practices.

Apart from transport and its social issues, the region is also expected to become a free Wi-Fi zone in the near future. Traffic congestion and poor road conditions have been persistent problems, but the ongoing flyover project that will directly connect to Bhayandar has brought some relief after many years. Additionally, reports suggest that a pod-taxi service may be introduced, which would connect Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar, further improving connectivity.

