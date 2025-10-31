 Mumbai Weather Update: Mercury Drops, Rainfall Likely To Continue Amid Yellow Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: Mercury Drops, Rainfall Likely To Continue Amid Yellow Alert

Mumbai Weather Update: Mercury Drops, Rainfall Likely To Continue Amid Yellow Alert

Mumbai experienced below-normal temperatures on Friday, following continuous unseasonal rainfall and thunderstorms over the week. The Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, which was 4.7 degrees Celsius below normal.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update: Mercury Drops, Rainfall Likely To Continue Amid Yellow Alert | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Mumbai experienced below-normal temperatures on Friday, following continuous unseasonal rainfall and thunderstorms over the week. The Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, which was 4.7 degrees Celsius below normal.

While the Colaba observatory recorded a 31 degree Celsius, which was 3.3 degrees Celsius below normal. However, the humidity levels continued to be at 90%.

Yellow Alert Issued Across Mumbai and Neighbouring Districts

Due to cyclonic circulation and low air pressure, the state has been under Yellow Alert for the last few days, with several districts, including Mumbai and its metropolitan regions, witnessing thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured
Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured
'Very Well Deserved...': Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan Hails Dabang Delhi's PKL Triumph Over Puneri Paltan
'Very Well Deserved...': Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan Hails Dabang Delhi's PKL Triumph Over Puneri Paltan
Powai Hostage Case: Education Minister Dada Bhuse Seeks Report On Rohit Arya’s Past Projects
Powai Hostage Case: Education Minister Dada Bhuse Seeks Report On Rohit Arya’s Past Projects
Mumbai News: Excavation Work Speeds Up For Goregaon–Mulund Link Road’s 5.3-km Triple-Lane Twin Tunnel At Film City; Completion Target December 2028
Mumbai News: Excavation Work Speeds Up For Goregaon–Mulund Link Road’s 5.3-km Triple-Lane Twin Tunnel At Film City; Completion Target December 2028

Nowcast Alert Warns of More Rain and Winds

On Friday evening, too, the weather department issued a Nowcast Alert for rainfall with occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 Kmph in some areas of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Rain Reported In SoBo, Kurla, Andheri &...
article-image

Forecast Predicts Cloudy Skies and Light Rain

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours, skies will be generally cloudy with the possibility of light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 Kmph. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured

Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured

Powai Hostage Case: Education Minister Dada Bhuse Seeks Report On Rohit Arya’s Past Projects

Powai Hostage Case: Education Minister Dada Bhuse Seeks Report On Rohit Arya’s Past Projects

Mumbai News: Excavation Work Speeds Up For Goregaon–Mulund Link Road’s 5.3-km Triple-Lane Twin...

Mumbai News: Excavation Work Speeds Up For Goregaon–Mulund Link Road’s 5.3-km Triple-Lane Twin...

SIO Welcomes Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Directive To Expedite PhD Fellowship Advertisements

SIO Welcomes Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Directive To Expedite PhD Fellowship Advertisements

Powai Hostage Case: How Filmmaker Rohit Arya Turned A Film Shoot Into A Crime Scene

Powai Hostage Case: How Filmmaker Rohit Arya Turned A Film Shoot Into A Crime Scene