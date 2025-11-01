 Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

A 30-year-old technical supervisor died after falling from a height of 25 feet while checking a conveyor belt at Mumbai International Airport on October 30. The deceased was identified as Durgesh Pandey, a resident of Andheri East.

Megha Kuchik Updated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport technical supervisor Durgesh Pandey died after falling from a height during inspection at the arrival section | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 30-year-old technical supervisor died after falling from a height of 25 feet while checking a conveyor belt at Mumbai International Airport on October 30. The deceased was identified as Durgesh Pandey, a resident of Andheri East.

Accident Occurred During Routine Inspection

According to the police, Pandey was working as a Technical Supervisor at Prabhat Associates Store, which is owned by his maternal uncle, Sujit Kumar Ojha, at the Mumbai International Airport.

On October 30, at around 4:45 pm, he went to the False Ceiling at Level 2, Arrival Belt No. 14, to check the belt route along with his colleague, Dilipkumar Saran. During the inspection, Pandey accidentally fell from a height of about 25 feet, sustaining a severe head injury and losing consciousness.

Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Doctors at the International Airport, along with his maternal uncle, immediately transported him to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle (West) for treatment, where he was admitted.

article-image

Police Register Accidental Death Report

However, despite efforts to save him, Dr. Nayyar Rizvi declared him dead during treatment at around 1:15 am. The Sahar Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.

