Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Denies Bail To Accused In Antilia Bomb Scare And Mansukh Hiran Murder Case

NIA court rejects bail plea of Satish Mothkuri, calling him the main assailant in the Mansukh Hiran murder linked to the Antilia bomb scare case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The special NIA court has refused to grant bail to Satish Mothkuri, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case, saying he was the “actual assailant who smothered the victim”.

SUV with Explosives Found Near Ambani’s Residence

On February 25, 2021, an SUV was found abandoned near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia in south Mumbai, with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a threat note. On March 5 that year, Hiran, the SUV's owner, was found dead in a creek near Mumbra, with six handkerchiefs stuffed in his mouth and face covered by a scarf.

Mothkuri was arrested on June 17, 2021, for his role in the murder. As per the prosecution, he was sitting behind Hiran, smothered him to death and subsequently dumped his body in Mumbra's Retibunder creek.

Prosecution Opposed Bail Citing Serious Offences

He had sought bail on the ground of parity with other accused, who have been granted bail, while arguing that delay in trial is affecting his constitutional rights.

Raising objections, the prosecution underlined that the offences against Mothkuri are grave and serious. It asserted that he actively participated in Hiran's murder in lieu of monetary consideration. His presence at the place of murder has been established satisfactorily, said the prosecution.

Court Finds Prima Facie Evidence Against Accused

After reviewing the evidence, including the CCTV footage and the statement of co-accused Manish Soni, the judge noted, “At this moment, prima facie, this material is more than sufficient to hold Mothkuri's involvement in commission of the alleged offences.”

Soon after the killing, he travelled from Mumbai to Delhi and then to Kathmandu, which raises suspicion, said the court. “No satisfactory explanation about the journey has been given by the accused. Such conduct also strengthens the prima facie case against him,” it added.

Also Watch:

Delay in Trial Attributed to Accused, Says Court

The judge said the “credit” for the delay in commencement of trial goes to the accused. “One after another, this and that application is filed by this or that accused. Hence, neither the prosecution nor the court can be blamed for delay in trial, if there be any,” the court noted.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/