Antila bomb scare: High-level probe initiated after phone suspected to be used to issue terror threat seized inside Tihar jail

Following a tip-off from the Delhi Police, Tihar Jail authorities on Friday seized a cellphone from a jail where certain terror convicts were lodged. The mobile was allegedly used for operating Telegram channels used recently for claiming responsibility for terror acts/threats in Mumbai. A high level enquiry has been initiated by the prison department after the phone was seized inside the jail.

"One phone has been recovered from Tihar jail on input from Delhi Police," Director General of Prisons in Delhi, Sandeep Goel confirmed to FPJ.

Goel refused to divulge the name of the accused who possessed the phone.

After the seizure a high-level probe has been initiated by the prisons department as to how the phone landed inside the prison. "It is a security lapse and we are enquiring as to how the phone reached inside the prison. Whoever is found to be involved, strict action will be taken against the person," said another prison official.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities have communicated to the Delhi police officials about the seizure and forensic examination of the phone will be conducted.