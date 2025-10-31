Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Rain Reported In SoBo, Kurla, Andheri & Mulund; AQI In Good Category At 46

Mumbai Weather | Representative image

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light to moderate showers and cloudy skies on Friday morning, following a night of intermittent rainfall across the city. Light to moderate showers were reported in South Mumbai areas such as Fort, Byculla, Lalbaug, along with Sion, Bandra, Kurla, Mulund and Andheri in the early hours of the morning today.

The IMD’s forecast for the day suggests partly cloudy skies with chances of moderate rain or thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32°C, while the minimum may drop to around 25°C, keeping the weather comparatively pleasant. The unseasonal rain has not only cooled down the city but also led to a notable improvement in air quality, which had deteriorated over the past few weeks due to stagnant winds and increasing pollution levels.

Air Quality Sees Major Improvement

Real-time data from AQI.in recorded Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 46 on Friday morning, placing it firmly in the “Good” category. This marks a sharp improvement from the “Unhealthy” levels recorded earlier this month, as rain showers helped wash away pollutants and clear suspended particles from the air. The result was visibly clearer skies, improved visibility, and a fresher atmosphere across the city.

Details On AQI Recorded Citywide

Among monitoring locations, Kurla registered the highest AQI at 52, followed by Bandra West (50), Bandra-Kurla Complex (50), Colaba (50) and Borivali East (48), all remaining within the “Good” range. Several areas even reported exceptionally clean air, with Malad West topping the list at 40, followed by Deonar (41), Chakala (42), Kandivali East (42) and Chembur (43).

As per AQI.in’s classification, readings between 0–50 denote “Good” air, 51–100 “Moderate,” 101–150 “Poor,” 151–200 “Unhealthy,” and anything above 200 falls under “Severe” to “Hazardous.”

