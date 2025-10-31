Mumbai Local Trains On Central Line Hit As Freight Engine Fails Between Neral & Vangani

Representational Image |

A diesel freight locomotive failure between Neral and Vangani early Friday morning caused significant disruption to Mumbai’s Central Railway (CR) services, delaying local and express trains during the peak rush hour.

Loco Snag Brings Traffic to a Standstill

At 8.13 am, a Sanath Nagar (Secunderabad)–JNPT freight train suffered a diesel locomotive failure and came to a halt at the Vangani Home signal on the Up line. The train blocked the main track, paralysing suburban and long-distance operations on the busy Neral–Vangani section.

Railway officials confirmed that the section was occupied and no train could move until the stranded freight rake was cleared.

Swift Action to Restore Traffic Flow

The control office was alerted immediately, and on-site efforts to restart the diesel engine were made but proved unsuccessful. A decision was then taken to dispatch an assisting locomotive from the rear to move the failed train.

The relief loco arrived promptly, coupled to the stranded rake, and successfully cleared the section by 9.15 am — restoring normal train movement after one hour and two minutes of disruption.

Suburban and Express Trains Affected

The incident led to cascading delays across CR’s suburban network. The S-18 local service was among the first to be detained due to the blockage.

Two major long-distance trains — Train No. 11010 (Pune–CSMT) and Train No. 12124 (Pune–CSMT) — were diverted via Panvel to avoid further congestion and ensure minimal inconvenience to long-distance passengers.

Several subsequent suburban trains also faced delays as services were gradually normalised after clearance.

Freight and Technical Operations Impacted

Freight movement in adjoining sections was briefly regulated until the failed locomotive was moved to the nearest station for inspection and repairs. Railway officials have initiated a technical assessment to determine the exact cause of the failure and prevent similar incidents.

Normalcy Restored After One Hour

By 9.15 am, train operations were fully restored on the Neral–Vangani stretch. Officials lauded the prompt coordination between the control room and the field team, which helped contain the disruption within a short span.