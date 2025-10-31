Navi Mumbai: Copper Wires Stolen From Streetlight Poles, 2,880 Meters Missing; One Thief Nabbed Near Thane-Belapur Road

After receiving several complaints from residents about non-functional streetlights, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) discovered that copper wires from dozens of streetlight poles along the Vashi Link Road and Thane-Belapur Highway had been stolen. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: After receiving several complaints from residents about non-functional streetlights, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) discovered that copper wires from dozens of streetlight poles along the Vashi Link Road and Thane-Belapur Highway had been stolen. The thefts had plunged several stretches into darkness, raising safety concerns among commuters.

One Held for Streetlight Wire Theft in Navi Mumbai

During intensified inspection rounds, workers from M/s Chaitanya Electricals, the agency responsible for streetlight maintenance, caught two men red-handed on October 27 stealing copper wires from poles near Kokilaben Hospital on Thane-Belapur Road. While one suspect fled, the other was detained with 48 meters of stolen wire. A formal FIR was lodged at the Turbhe Police Station.

According to NMMC’s Electrical Department, each streetlight pole contains around 48 meters of copper wire. Preliminary checks revealed that wires had been stolen from about 60 poles—approximately 2,880 meters in total. The large-scale thefts had disrupted power supply to several streetlights, particularly under the Belapur Flyover and near bus stops in Vashi village, where citizens had frequently complained of poor lighting and unsafe conditions.

Taking the matter seriously, City Engineer Shirish Aradwad and Executive Engineer Pravin Gade directed teams to increase surveillance and carry out frequent patrols in vulnerable areas. The swift action helped in nabbing one of the culprits, who was handed over to the Turbhe Police. Further investigation is underway.

NMMC Urges Citizens to Report Wire Theft

An NMMC official said, "Theft of copper wires not only causes huge financial losses but also endangers public safety. We have stepped up monitoring and appeal to citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity near streetlight poles."

Residents have been urged to contact the civic body’s toll-free helplines 1800-222-309 or 1800-222-310 to report such incidents and assist in maintaining the city’s infrastructure.

