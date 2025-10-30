Mumbai News: BMC Appoints New Contractor For Daily Cleaning Of Worli Koliwada Seafront, Allocates ₹1.5 Crore For 1 Year

BMC appoints new contractor for daily cleaning of Worli Koliwada seafront to maintain coastal cleanliness | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed a new contractor for the daily cleaning of the 3.5-kilometre Worli Koliwada seafront after the previous contract recently expired. The new contract will be in effect for one year, with the civic body allocating approximately Rs 1.5 crore for the period—equivalent to a daily expenditure of around Rs 38,000.

High Waste Levels Due To Fishing And Visitors

Although most of Mumbai’s beaches are popular tourist destinations, fishing continues to be the primary livelihood activity along certain coastal stretches. The responsibility for maintaining cleanliness along these beaches has been entrusted to the municipal corporation.

Due to ongoing fishing operations and the large number of visitors who come for recreation, the amount of waste generated along this coastline tends to be high. Additionally, floating debris brought in by sea waves accumulates along the shore, making regular cleaning essential.

Asian Traders Company Wins New Cleaning Contract

As the term of the previously appointed contractor had ended, the BMC invited fresh tenders to appoint a new agency for the cleaning work. Following the tender process, M/s. Asian Traders Company was selected for the contract.

Also Watch:

The civic body has allocated Rs 1.44 crore (including applicable taxes) for a period of one year. Last year, the daily cost of cleaning the Worli seafront was Rs 38,050.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/