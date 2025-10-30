Mumbai: BMC To Inspect Private Coaching Classes In City Following State Legislative Council Directive | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC should form a committee of all concerned officers to conduct inspections of the private coaching classes in Mumbai, Prof Ram Shinde, chairman of the State Legislative Council, directed on Wednesday.

The committee should submit a report within fifteen days, the Chairman said in a meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan. The meeting was held according to directives given by Prof. Shinde during the Monsoon Session of the State Legislature, when the issue was raised by the Council member Rajesh Rathod. To attract students seeking admission in engineering and medical fields, private classes deceive students, he had said.

Those who attended the meeting include School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, MLC Rajesh Rathod, Principal Secretary of School Education Department Ranjit Singh Deol, along with the officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Several private coaching classes operate in Mumbai, where basic amenities such as fire safety equipment, vehicle parking facilities need to be checked, as they charge hefty fees from students.

Many of them do not take the necessary permissions, though such classes operate in residential complexes. The concerned department should also investigate the fees charged from students, Prof. Shinde directed. School Education Minister Bhuse told the meeting that the process of preparing a draft bill regarding private coaching classes in the state was underway. The chairman suggested inviting suggestions and objections from the public on the proposed legislation. The bill should be introduced during the winter session, he said.

