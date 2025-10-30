 Mumbai: BMC To Inspect Private Coaching Classes In City Following State Legislative Council Directive
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC To Inspect Private Coaching Classes In City Following State Legislative Council Directive

Mumbai: BMC To Inspect Private Coaching Classes In City Following State Legislative Council Directive

Prof. Ram Shinde, Chairman of the State Legislative Council, directed the BMC to form a committee to inspect private coaching classes in Mumbai and submit a report within 15 days. The move follows complaints of high fees, lack of safety measures, and unapproved operations. A draft bill to regulate such institutes is also being prepared for the winter session.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC To Inspect Private Coaching Classes In City Following State Legislative Council Directive | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC should form a committee of all concerned officers to conduct inspections of the private coaching classes in Mumbai, Prof Ram Shinde, chairman of the State Legislative Council, directed on Wednesday.

The committee should submit a report within fifteen days, the Chairman said in a meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan. The meeting was held according to directives given by Prof. Shinde during the Monsoon Session of the State Legislature, when the issue was raised by the Council member Rajesh Rathod. To attract students seeking admission in engineering and medical fields, private classes deceive students, he had said.

Read Also
Maharashtra: MLA Rohit Pawar Booked For Creating Fake Aadhaar Card In Name Of US President Donald...
article-image

Those who attended the meeting include School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, MLC Rajesh Rathod, Principal Secretary of School Education Department Ranjit Singh Deol, along with the officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Several private coaching classes operate in Mumbai, where basic amenities such as fire safety equipment, vehicle parking facilities need to be checked, as they charge hefty fees from students.

Many of them do not take the necessary permissions, though such classes operate in residential complexes. The concerned department should also investigate the fees charged from students, Prof. Shinde directed. School Education Minister Bhuse told the meeting that the process of preparing a draft bill regarding private coaching classes in the state was underway. The chairman suggested inviting suggestions and objections from the public on the proposed legislation. The bill should be introduced during the winter session, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Pune: 15 Villages Oppose Talegaon–Uruli Kanchan Railway Line; Locals Demand Halt, Threaten Drastic Measures Over Land Acquisition
Pune: 15 Villages Oppose Talegaon–Uruli Kanchan Railway Line; Locals Demand Halt, Threaten Drastic Measures Over Land Acquisition
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Chhath Puja To Be Included In UNESCO's World Heritage List? PM Modi's BIG Announcement During Poll Rally; VIDEO
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Chhath Puja To Be Included In UNESCO's World Heritage List? PM Modi's BIG Announcement During Poll Rally; VIDEO
US President Donald Trump & China's Xi Jinping Agree On One-Year Rare Earth Supply Deal Amid Easing Trade Tensions
US President Donald Trump & China's Xi Jinping Agree On One-Year Rare Earth Supply Deal Amid Easing Trade Tensions
Mumbai: Upset Over Their Relationship, Woman's Brother Stabs KEM Doctor
Mumbai: Upset Over Their Relationship, Woman's Brother Stabs KEM Doctor

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Guide: Craving Matcha? Check Out THESE Cafes In City

Mumbai Guide: Craving Matcha? Check Out THESE Cafes In City

Mumbai: Upset Over Their Relationship, Woman's Brother Stabs KEM Doctor

Mumbai: Upset Over Their Relationship, Woman's Brother Stabs KEM Doctor

Thane News: TMC Launches Crackdown To Recover ₹250 Crore In Water Dues; Defaulters Face...

Thane News: TMC Launches Crackdown To Recover ₹250 Crore In Water Dues; Defaulters Face...

Raj Thackeray To Expose 'Voter List Scam' In Mumbai Today, Days After Aaditya Flags Discrepancies

Raj Thackeray To Expose 'Voter List Scam' In Mumbai Today, Days After Aaditya Flags Discrepancies

Maharashtra Politics: PJP Leader Bacchu Kadu To Meet CM Devendra Fadnavis Today As Farmers’...

Maharashtra Politics: PJP Leader Bacchu Kadu To Meet CM Devendra Fadnavis Today As Farmers’...