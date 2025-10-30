Maharashtra: MLA Rohit Pawar Booked For Creating Fake Aadhaar Card In Name Of US President Donald Trump | PTI

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against NCP MLA Rohit Pawar at the South Region Cyber Police Station under the Information Technology Act for allegedly creating a fake Aadhaar card in the name of U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Cyber police sources, the complaint was filed by the BJP’s social media coordinator, alleging that Rohit Pawar was involved in the creation and circulation of the forged document on social media platforms.

The South Region cyber police have initiated a probe to trace the origin of the fake Aadhaar card and identify the individuals responsible for its design and dissemination. Further investigation is underway.