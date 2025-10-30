After Amit Shah’s 'No Crutches' Remark, Ajit Pawar Gives NCP Units Freedom To Decide Local Alliances

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (L), Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar (R) |

Mumbai: Two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra 'does not depend on anyone’s crutches,' Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has told his party leaders that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will take independent decisions regarding alliances for upcoming local body elections. He stated that the state leadership will not interfere with local units’ choices and that the focus should remain on strengthening the organisation from the grassroots.

'Local Units Will Decide Whether To Form Alliances': Ajit Pawar

Pawar, addressing party legislators during a meeting at a South Mumbai hotel on Tuesday night, said, “The NCP will contest the upcoming local body polls with full strength. For that, our priority is to build and empower our local-level organisation,” as quoted by the Indian Express. He further clarified that the decision on alliances will rest entirely with the district and city units, stating, “The local units will decide whether to form alliances. The central leadership will not dictate or impose any decision.”

The statement comes amid speculation about the Mahayuti alliance’s strategy for municipal and zilla parishad polls, especially in Mumbai, where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election is expected to be a major political showdown.

Fadnavis Clarifies On Alliance Dynamics For Upcoming Polls

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while speaking to reporters at a Diwali event, had hinted at a flexible alliance strategy. “The ruling alliance will contest the BMC polls together. But in other regions, decisions will be taken according to the local political situation,” he said.

Fadnavis also remarked that fighting independently could prevent the Opposition from gaining an upper hand. “If we contest as a grand alliance everywhere, the Opposition may benefit. So, we’ll fight separately but unite after victory as Mahayuti,” he said.

Amit Shah's 'No Crutches Needed' Remark

Meanwhile, addressing BJP workers after laying the foundation stone of the party’s new headquarters near Churchgate railway station, Amit Shah delivered a strong message to his cadre. Calling on the BJP to dominate the upcoming panchayat, zilla parishad, and municipal elections, he said, “The Opposition should not be visible even with binoculars. Maharashtra mein BJP kisi baisakhi ke adhaar par nahi chalti, BJP apne balbute pe chalti hai (In Maharashtra, the BJP doesn’t run on crutches; it stands on its own strength).”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/