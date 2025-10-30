 Palghar News: One Woman Killed, 4 Others Injured After Container Truck Falls Off Bridge In Nalasopara
A container truck fell off a bridge on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway in Nalasopara East late Wednesday night after a tire burst caused the driver to lose control. The truck crashed onto two parked cars, killing one woman and seriously injuring four others. The incident led to heavy traffic and renewed concerns over low bridge railings and road safety standards.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
Palghar News: One Woman Killed, 4 Others Injured After Container Truck Falls Off Bridge In Nalasopara | X @fpjindia

Nalasopara: A container truck fell from a bridge on the national highway in Nalasopara East late Wednesday night, resulting in a fatal accident. The container broke through the bridge's railing and landed on two cars parked below, leaving four people seriously injured and killing one woman on the spot. 

About The Accident

According to police, the container was travelling from Gujarat towards Mumbai when one of its tires burst. The driver lost control, and the container veered off the road, crashed through the divider, and plunged onto the cars below. The severe impact left four people with serious injuries, while a woman was killed instantly.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. 

The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway, with police and traffic officials working to clear the scene and manage the congestion. Concerns have been raised by residents and local authorities about the safety of bridges on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway. The height of the roads has increased due to concreting, leaving the protective barriers on many flyovers dangerously low. 

