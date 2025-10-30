Attention Mumbaikars! Bhandup-Sonapur Junction To Remain Closed On November 1 & 2 For Metro Line 4 Work | Know Diversion Routes Here

Traffic Jam Expected On LBS Marg Due To Metro 4 Work | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Residents of Bhandup, Mulund and Kanjurmarg are expected to face major traffic snarls, as vehicular movement will reportedly be closed on Bhandup-Sonapur Junction for two days, i.e. November 1 and November 2. The complete closure of the junction comes due to the installation work of 56-metre-long steel span for the Metro Line 4.

In a report by Mid Day, citing the Mumbai Traffic Police, the Bhandup-Sonapur junction will be completely closed for traffic, however, exceptions will be there for emergency services. A complete road closure has been announced, as large cranes, multi-axle trailers, and heavy machinery will be deployed during this time.

Time of road closure

On November 1, the roads will be closed from 10 pm to 10 am on November 2, while 10 pm on November 2 to 7 am on November 3.

The report added that the if the work is not completed, the road closure on the same route will also be effect next weekend, i.e. on November 9 and November 10.

Road closure likely for next two months

The report further added that any one lane of LBS Road is also likely to be closed for a period of two months, starting from November 3 until December 31.

List of roads that will be diverted

During this time, traffic coming from Powai and JVLR and heading towards Mulund via LBS Road will be diverted through a 2.5 km detour and will rejoin LBS Road at Mulund West.

Vehicles coming from Mulund West will be redirected via Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and continue their journey through JVLR.

Traffic from Kanjurmarg and Bhandup West via LBS Road towards Mulund East and West will also be rerouted, as movement will remain restricted near Kalpana Chawla/Madhuban Garden near Bhandup Police Station.

Metro Line 4

The Metro Line 4 is 32.32 km route which runs Wadala to Kasarvadavali with 30 stations. With the opening of the Metro Line 4, interconnectivity will be provided to the existing Eastern Express Roadway, Central Railway, Mono Rail, the ongoing Metro Line 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale), Metro Line 5 (Thane to Kalyan), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli).

The 30 stations that will connect on the Metro Line 4 are Bhakti Park Metro, Wadala TT, Anik Nagar Bus Depot, Siddharth Colony, Garodia Nagar, Pant Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Shreyes Cinema, Godrej Company, Vikhroli Metro, Surya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Naval Housing, BhandupMahapalika, Bhandup Metro, Shangrila, Sonapur, Mulund Fire Station, Mulund Naka, Thane Teen Haath Naka, RTO Thane, Mahapalika Marg, Cadbury Junction, Majiwada, Kapurbawdi, Manpada, Tikuji-Ni-Wadi, DongariPada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavali.

