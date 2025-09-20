Mumbai Metro 4 Progress Update: Trial Runs On Thane’s Cadbury Junction–Gaimukh Stretch Begin Monday; Services Set To Begin By Year-end

Mumbai Metro Line 4 (Representational photo) |

Mumbai: Nearly a month after the first trial train coaches for Mumbai Metro Line 4 were lowered onto the tracks, trial runs on the 10.5-km Cadbury Junction–Gaimukh section in Thane are scheduled to begin on Monday.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, according to a report by the Indian Express.

The commencement of trials marks the first phase of operations for the 32.3-km-long Metro Line 4, also called the Green Line, and its extension, Metro 4A. The corridor will eventually connect Wadala to Kasarvadavali via Ghatkopar, providing a crucial link between Mumbai and the eastern suburbs. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has set itself a year-end target for opening passenger services.

Details On The Nearly Completed Metro Stretch

According to MMRDA officials, civil work on the Cadbury Junction–Gaimukh stretch is nearly complete, with final touches underway at stations and track segments. The section includes 10 stations: Cadbury Junction, Kapurbawdi, Manpada, Tikuji Ni Wadi, Dongripada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavali and others leading up to Gaimukh in Ghodbunder. This alignment is expected to ease travel pressure along Thane’s arterial routes, where traffic congestion has long been a challenge for commuters.

A key hurdle for the project remains the absence of a fully functional depot. The designated depot at Mogharpada is still under construction, compelling the MMRDA to adopt temporary solutions such as inspection pits beyond Gaimukh station for stabling and technical checks. Officials stressed that this arrangement is sufficient for conducting trials until the permanent depot is ready.

The project reached a milestone on August 25, when the first set of trial coaches for Line 4 was lowered onto the tracks near Anand Nagar in Thane using heavy-duty cranes. While these trial coaches are meant primarily for testing, they have been built to the same dimensions as the final rolling stock. In February, the contract for Line 4’s rolling stock was awarded to a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro and Alstom.

The Thane stretch is one of the busiest transit zones in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and the Metro 4 corridor is being seen as a critical addition to reduce road congestion and provide commuters with a reliable, fast alternative. Once fully operational, the line is expected to transform connectivity between Mumbai, Thane, and the eastern suburbs.