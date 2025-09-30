Thane: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Vandalises TVs At Bars In Ghodbunder To Protest India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final Screening; Video Viral

Thane: The screening of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup final on Sunday, September 28, triggered violent protests in Thane, where Shiv Sena UBT leaders including Pradeep Purnekar, opposed to the match and broke television sets at several hotels and bars. The incidents were reported from Ghodbunder, Brahmand Naka, Hill Top Hotel Bar and California Hotel Bar.

Local Shiv Sena UBT leader Pradeep Purnekar had earlier warned bar and hotel owners in the area against screening the high-profile final. Despite the warning, some establishments went ahead with the live broadcast, prompting Sena workers to storm the venues and smash TVs in what they called a symbolic act of defiance. Video of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

Party leader Yashwant Purnekar defended the action, recalling the late Bal Thackeray’s hardline stance against Pakistan. “A few years ago, Shiv Sainiks broke the pitch at Wankhede Stadium on Balasaheb’s orders. Pakistan attacks our people and we cannot play matches with them as if we are friends. We had said we would stop the screenings, and we did it. We will continue to do the same in future,” he declared, as reported by NDTV.

The protests were rooted in heightened anti-Pakistan sentiments following the Pahalgam massacre earlier this year, when 26 Indians were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. India had retaliated with ‘Operation Sindoor’, destroying several terror camps and eliminating a large number of militants. Against this backdrop, Sena UBT leaders argued that playing cricket with Pakistan undermines the sacrifices of those who lost their lives to terrorism.

India's Thumping Win On Pakistan

Meanwhile, India went on to defeat Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup final, clinching the title for a record ninth time. Chasing 147 runs, India suffered a shaky start, losing three wickets for under 20 runs within the first five overs. However, middle-order batsman Tilak steadied the innings with a resilient knock of 69 not out off 53 balls. He was well supported by Sanju Samson, who contributed 24 runs, and Shivam Dube, who scored a brisk 33 off 21 deliveries, guiding India to victory.

