'Drama Of Patriotism': Opposition Shares Surya's 'Handshake' Video With Mohsin Naqvi, Targets Indian Cricket Team After Asia Cup Win Over Pakistan |

New Delhi: India’s historic Asia Cup 2025 victory over Pakistan has been overshadowed by political controversy, with opposition leaders accusing the national team of double standards. Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut mocked India captain Suryakumar Yadav, alleging hypocrisy in his conduct before and after the tournament. Raut shared a video showing Yadav greeting and posing for a picture with Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi before the Asia Cup.

सीरीज़ की शुरुआत में, 15 दिन पहले, पाकिस्तान के मंत्री मोहसिन नकवी के साथ हाथ भी मिलाया ,फोटो खिंचवाया

अभी ये लोग देश को नौटंकी दिखा रहे है!

इतनी राष्ट्रभक्ती आपके खुन में थी तो पाकिस्तान के साथ मैदान में नही उतरना था,

उपर से नीचे तक ड्रामा ही ड्रामा ।

🇮🇳 की जनता मूर्ख 👎 है pic.twitter.com/6SOBhG7lPP — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) September 29, 2025

“At the start of the series, 15 days ago, he shook hands and clicked photos with Pakistan’s minister. Now they are showing the country a drama of patriotism. If nationalism truly flowed in their blood, they should not have stepped onto the field against Pakistan,” Raut posted in Hindi on X.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: India to take on Pakistan in the final match of the Asia Cup 2025 today. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "This is not the biggest match; it is very bad for India and Pakistan to play a match in such an environment... When it comes to terrorism,… pic.twitter.com/Mk5Bf8nSDw — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2025

A day before the final, Raut had also voiced strong objections to India playing cricket against Pakistan, citing terrorism and the memories of past attacks. “This is not the biggest match. It is very bad for India and Pakistan to play in such an environment. When citizens do not want connections with Pakistan, why play cricket? Nationalism is missing when money takes over. Even if rivers of blood flow, we will play cricket. But this time, people don’t even want to watch the match on TV,” he had said.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the team of indulging in propaganda. Sharing the same video of Yadav with Naqvi, he wrote: “At the start of the series, he shook hands and clicked photos with Pakistan’s minister. But once there was opposition to the match in India, players were given a new script to run propaganda at home.”

Despite the criticism, Team India delivered a commanding performance in the final at Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan, cruising at 113/1 in the 13th over, collapsed to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav’s brilliant spin attack that triggered a stunning nine-wicket slide for just 33 runs. Chasing 147, India secured victory with five wickets in hand, sealing their ninth Asia Cup title.

#OperationSindoor on the games field.



Outcome is the same - India wins!



Congrats to our cricketers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2025

PM Modi Lauds Indian Cricket Team

The triumph sparked nationwide celebrations, with fans lighting fireworks and chanting slogans in cities and towns across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the win in symbolic terms, writing on X: “Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same — India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”