 Mumbai Police Files FIR After BJP Objects To Post On Maharashtra Congress's X Handle
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Files FIR After BJP Objects To Post On Maharashtra Congress's X Handle

Mumbai Police Files FIR After BJP Objects To Post On Maharashtra Congress's X Handle

The ruling BJP's social media cell coordinator, Prakash Gade, had approached the Marine Drive police here with a complaint after noticing the post on the Maharashtra Congress' official X handle.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Files FIR After BJP Objects To Post On Maharashtra Congress's X Handle | X @INCMaharashtra

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person on charges of provocation with intent to cause riot following an alleged objectionable post on the 'X' account of the Maharashtra Congress, officials said on Tuesday.

The ruling BJP's social media cell coordinator, Prakash Gade, had approached the Marine Drive police here with a complaint after noticing the post on the Maharashtra Congress' official X handle.

About The Case

According to the complainant, the post mentioned that "BJP should not push the people to their limits, otherwise a situation like in Leh, where Gen Z set fire to the BJP office, will spread across the entire country".

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road
Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road
'Manali To Leh On One Wheel-er:' Travel Vlogger's Unique And Adventurous Ride Goes Viral; Netizens Have Mixed Reactions
'Manali To Leh On One Wheel-er:' Travel Vlogger's Unique And Adventurous Ride Goes Viral; Netizens Have Mixed Reactions
RBI Issues New Guidelines for Small Business Loans, Increasing Lending Flexibility For Banks
RBI Issues New Guidelines for Small Business Loans, Increasing Lending Flexibility For Banks
Student Of The Year Actor Caught With 3.5 Kgs Of Cocaine At Chennai Airport: Report
Student Of The Year Actor Caught With 3.5 Kgs Of Cocaine At Chennai Airport: Report
Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Congress Leader Demands Coastal Road To Ease Vashi-Airoli Traffic Congestion -...
article-image

A sketch was attached to the post showing a BJP office set on fire and some people carrying placards and banners in their hands protesting over various issues.

Based on Gade's complaint, the Marine Drive police on Monday registered a case against an unidentified person under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 192 (wantongly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 353 (1) (publishing, circulating any statement, false information, rumour or report including through electronic means) and 353 (2) (sharing information with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), an official said.

A probe was underway into the case, he said.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive Till Oct 13; Removes Over 25 Metric Tons Of...
article-image

During an agitation over the demand for statehood for Ladakh last week, a BJP office, a police vehicle and several other cars were set ablaze by the protesters.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road

Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road

Mumbai Police Files FIR After BJP Objects To Post On Maharashtra Congress's X Handle

Mumbai Police Files FIR After BJP Objects To Post On Maharashtra Congress's X Handle

Thane: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Vandalises TVs At Bars In Ghodbunder To Protest India-Pakistan Asia Cup...

Thane: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Vandalises TVs At Bars In Ghodbunder To Protest India-Pakistan Asia Cup...

Navi Mumbai News: Congress Leader Demands Coastal Road To Ease Vashi-Airoli Traffic Congestion -...

Navi Mumbai News: Congress Leader Demands Coastal Road To Ease Vashi-Airoli Traffic Congestion -...

'Retribution Crossed My Mind But... US Said Not To Start War': Ex-Union Home Minister P...

'Retribution Crossed My Mind But... US Said Not To Start War': Ex-Union Home Minister P...