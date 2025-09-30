Navi Mumbai News: Congress Leader Demands Coastal Road To Ease Vashi-Airoli Traffic Congestion - REPORTS | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Flamingo city, also building up to become the next IT hub of Maharashtra, is witnessing rapid urban development and large-scale redevelopment projects, especially in the Vashi, Koparkhairane, and Ghansoli nodes. With international airport connectivity improving and new residential towers replacing old low-rise structures, the population in this belt is set to grow significantly. This expected growth has raised concerns about future traffic congestion, particularly on the busy Vashi-Koparkhairane Road.

To address this issue, Vaibhav Sawant, General Secretary of Navi Mumbai Congress, has written a letter to Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde urging the planning and construction of a coastal road or sea link between Vashi and Airoli. Sawant emphasised that the existing infrastructure created by CIDCO is proving insufficient to handle the rising number of vehicles.

Also Watch

“In every household today, there are two-wheelers and four-wheelers. With the reduction of GST by the central government, vehicle purchases have increased, putting immense pressure on Navi Mumbai’s narrow roads,” Sawant said in his letter.

Sawant further pointed out that major redevelopment projects in Koparkhairane and Ghansoli are either nearing completion or about to begin. Old 3-4 storey buildings are being replaced with 27-28 storey towers, which will drastically increase the population density in these areas. As a result, traffic jams on the Vashi-Koparkhairane Link Road could worsen in the coming years unless alternative routes are developed.

Read Also Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar Orders BMC Norms For Fisherfolk Compensation In Coastal Road And...

The Congress leader has suggested a coastal road starting from Sagar Vihar near Vashi, extending towards Ghansoli along Palm Beach Road, and linking up with Airoli. “If this coastal road is constructed, it will serve as a freeway for residents of Juhugaon, Sector-12, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and motorists heading towards Mulund. It will significantly reduce the burden on the Vashi-Koparkhairane Road,” Sawant explained, according to report by Punya Nagari.

Dr. Kailas Shinde, as Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, has been urged to prioritise this project. With redevelopment transforming Navi Mumbai’s landscape, citizens agree that forward-looking infrastructure like a Vashi-Airoli coastal road will be critical to ensure smooth connectivity and reduce long-term congestion.