Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar Orders BMC Norms For Fisherfolk Compensation In Coastal Road And BVSL Projects

Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar has directed that fisherfolk affected by the Coastal Road and Bandra-Versova Sea Link (BVSL) projects be compensated in line with BMC norms. The 10.58-km Mumbai Coastal Road stretches from Princess Street Flyover at Marine Lines to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and will connect to the upcoming BVSL.

Fisherfolk Raise Concerns

However, the Koli community in Khar Danda Koliwada may face losses in their fishing livelihood due to restricted access to fishing zones and disrupted marine ecosystems caused by the BVSL project. The Koli community affected by the Worli Sea Link project had received compensation as per BMC norms, which were more favorable than those offered by the state government.

elar Steps In

In response to complaints over this disparity, Shelar convened a joint meeting with the Mumbai Maritime Board, MSRDC, MMRDA, and BMC. He directed officials to align the state ordinance with BMC standards and implement the necessary amendments to ensure fair compensation.

Uniform Compensation Norms

Shelar also urged that compensation be based on the BMC’s norms used for the BMC-constructed Coastal Road segment. He emphasised that these norms should apply uniformly across the entire stretch from Khar Danda to Versova and Bhayandar.