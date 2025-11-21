 Rajkot Old-Age Home Plans To Plant 1,510 Million Trees And Build World’s Largest Free Senior Care Centre
Rajkot Old-Age Home Plans To Plant 1,510 Million Trees And Build World's Largest Free Senior Care Centre

The upcoming Rajkot facility will comprise seven 11storey buildings, a temple, a dining hall, a library, an exercise area, a yoga hall, a medical centre, gardens, and a community hall — all spread across a 15-acre complex. Dobariya, popularly known as ‘Van Pandit’, said the facility will provide free care to elderly people from Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Sadbhavna Vruddhashram, a Rajkot-based old-age home, has announced the planting of 1,510 million trees — roughly one for every person in the country. Of these, 30 million will be planted in Maharashtra first. | Image Source: ISR Recruitment/twitter

Mumbai: Sadbhavna Vruddhashram, a Rajkot-based old-age home, has announced the planting of 1,510 million trees — roughly one for every person in the country. Of these, 30 million will be planted in Maharashtra first.

₹400 Cr Plan for World’s Largest Free Old-Age Home Unveiled

The organisation also revealed plans to spend Rs400 crore to build the world’s biggest free old-age home and care centre, which will accommodate 5,000 residents. Vinubhai Bachubhai Nagrecha from London has donated Rs108 crore for the project. To garner support for these ambitious plans, spiritual leader Sant Morari Bapu’s ‘Manas Vande Mataram’ Ramkatha will be held at Acharya Atre Maidan, Ghatkopar, from November 22 to November 30. The principal host of this event is MLA Parag Shah. The plans were unveiled at a press conference in the city on Thursday.

Vijay Dobariya, Founder of Sadbhavna Vruddhashram, said: “In the last 10 years, Sadbhavna Vruddhashram has planted and nurtured 11 million trees, including four million protected trees and seven million trees grown using the Miyawaki forest technique.”

15-Acre Rajkot Elder Care Complex to Offer Free Facilities

The upcoming Rajkot facility will comprise seven 11storey buildings, a temple, a dining hall, a library, an exercise area, a yoga hall, a medical centre, gardens, and a community hall — all spread across a 15-acre complex. Dobariya, popularly known as 'Van Pandit', said the facility will provide free care to elderly people from Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

article-image

Mital Khetani, advisor of Sadbhavna Vruddhashram, said: “Planting trees is easy, but caring for them is difficult. At our organisation, we plant and protect the trees by taking complete responsibility for their maintenance, including watering trees planted in public spaces.”

Run by the Manav Seva Charitable Trust for the past 10 years, Sadbhavna Vruddhashram currently shelters over 700 abandoned and sick elderly, of whom 300 are bedridden. The institute also manages Badad Ashram that cares for injured and abandoned bulls, a dog shelter, an animal hospital, and provides charitable medical services.

