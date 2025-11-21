 CM Devendra Fadnavis And Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Pay Tributes On Maharashtra Martyrs’ Memorial Day, Highlight Ongoing Development Efforts
ANIUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday paid floral tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial, Hutatma Smarak. | X @ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday paid floral tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial, Hutatma Smarak, on the occasion of Maharashtra State Martyrs' Memorial Day.

On this occasion, State Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and other leaders also paid homage to the martyrs.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that the government had made every possible effort for development over the past three and a half years.

"Today is a day to pay homage to the martyrs....Because of their sacrifice, we are able to see this day. Mumbai became a part of Maharashtra. That is why we are making every effort for the development of Maharashtra. We are improving basic infrastructure and facilities. Over the past three and a half years, we have been making every possible effort for development," the DyCM said.

Maharashtra State Martyrs Memorial Day is celebrated on November 21 every year, as 106 martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the creation of the state are remembered at the Flora Fountain Martyrs' Memorial (Hutatma Smarak) in Mumbai.

Earlier on November 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis laid the foundation stone for the XSIO Industrial and Logistics Park in the Vadgaon area along the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

CM Fadnavis revealed that the state government is working on creating a dedicated access road from the Samruddhi Highway to the port, with the map already approved.

Speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis said, "Vadhavan Port is among the world's leading ports. We are creating a dedicated access road from the Samruddhi Highway to the port. Its map has already been approved. Once this port is connected, both logistics parks and industries in the region will benefit greatly. We have formulated a logistics policy for Maharashtra. Those who have land or infrastructure and can set up various types of facilities will now succeed in this new ecosystem."

Stating that the state government has brought a logistics policy that is adequate for industries and is trying to reduce logistics rates by providing better communication facilities in the industry sector, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that Nagpur city will gain momentum towards becoming the logistics hub of the country through XSIO.

