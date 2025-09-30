 IndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi Flight 6E 762 Receives Bomb Threat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi Flight 6E 762 Receives Bomb Threat

IndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi Flight 6E 762 Receives Bomb Threat

"Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for operations," the spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi Flight 6E 762 Receives Bomb Threat | File Pic (Representation Image)

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to the national capital received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, according to a source.

The flight 6E 762 had around 200 people on board and the security agencies found the threat to be non-specific, the source told PTI.

A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 762 operating from Mumbai to Delhi on Tuesday, an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Statement Issued

FPJ Shorts
'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking Apart Pakistan Pacer In Asia Cup 2025 Final
'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking Apart Pakistan Pacer In Asia Cup 2025 Final
Who Is Felix Gerald? Tamil YouTuber Arrested On Accusations Of 'Spreading Disinformation' On Karur Stampede
Who Is Felix Gerald? Tamil YouTuber Arrested On Accusations Of 'Spreading Disinformation' On Karur Stampede
'Whatever Happens I have To...': Tilak Verma Talks About His Mindset During Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan
'Whatever Happens I have To...': Tilak Verma Talks About His Mindset During Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan
22 Lakh Farmers Empowered Through Krishi Vigyan Kendras Outreach, Enhancing Skill Development & Boosting Incomes
22 Lakh Farmers Empowered Through Krishi Vigyan Kendras Outreach, Enhancing Skill Development & Boosting Incomes

"Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for operations," the spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

Read Also
Delhi BMW Crash Case: Court Grants Bail To Accused Gaganpreet Kaur, Says 'Loss Of Control & Not...
article-image

The source also said a full emergency was declared for the flight at the Delhi airport.

The flight, operated with an Airbus A321 neo aircraft, landed around 7.53 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"We have made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates," the IndiGo spokesperson said. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road

Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road

Mumbai Police Files FIR After BJP Objects To Post On Maharashtra Congress's X Handle

Mumbai Police Files FIR After BJP Objects To Post On Maharashtra Congress's X Handle

Thane: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Vandalises TVs At Bars In Ghodbunder To Protest India-Pakistan Asia Cup...

Thane: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Vandalises TVs At Bars In Ghodbunder To Protest India-Pakistan Asia Cup...

Navi Mumbai News: Congress Leader Demands Coastal Road To Ease Vashi-Airoli Traffic Congestion -...

Navi Mumbai News: Congress Leader Demands Coastal Road To Ease Vashi-Airoli Traffic Congestion -...

'Retribution Crossed My Mind But... US Said Not To Start War': Ex-Union Home Minister P...

'Retribution Crossed My Mind But... US Said Not To Start War': Ex-Union Home Minister P...