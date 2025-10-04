Mumbai Cybercrime: 52-Year-Old Police Constable Posted At Bandra Kurla Complex Loses ₹94,103 In Online Fraud | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A police constable attached to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police station was cheated of Rs 94,103 in an online fraud. The complainant, Constable Sachin Chavan, 52, fell victim when a caller falsely claimed to have mistakenly transferred Rs 30,000 into his account and requested the amount back.

About The Case

According to the FIR, Chavan, posted at the BKC police station for the past six months, received the call on September 9 at 7.46 pm. The caller said the money was meant for a hospital and asked him to keep the line active while checking bank messages. Chavan then found a message confirming Rs 30,000 had been credited. The caller provided an account number, asking him to first transfer Rs 5,000 and promising further details for the balance.

Chavan transferred Rs 5,000 and shared a screenshot. Soon after, the caller sent a link, instructing him to press it twice and enter a code. Chavan complied, resulting in Rs 77,091 and later Rs 12,012 being debited from his account. A case was registered under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, on October 1.

