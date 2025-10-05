Panvel Teen Loses Arms, Slips Into Coma After Electrocution At Pandal Site; Contractor Booked Under BNS For Negligence |

A 17-year-old Class XII pass boy has been battling for life in a coma after suffering a severe electrocution that led to the amputation of his arms while working at a pandal decoration site in Chikhale village, Panvel, in May this year. The boy, identified as Shubham Andhale, was allegedly forced to work under unsafe conditions by contractor Pankaj Janeshwar Phadke, who has now been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligence and intimidation.

Tragic Accident at Worksite

According to police, Shubham, who took up odd jobs to support his family, came in contact with a high-tension electric wire while working on a ladder and fell, sustaining grave head injuries and severe burns on his limbs. Doctors later amputated both his arms from the elbows.

“Since the incident on May 1, Shubham has remained in a coma-like state, unable to move or respond, with only his heart and eyes still functioning,” his father, rickshaw driver Kundalik Andhale, said.

Family Struggles to Cope with Medical Burden

Andhale said the family has exhausted all their savings and borrowed heavily to meet medical costs. “My son was a bright student, talented in sports, and worked as a labourer to improve our living conditions. But today, Shubham is fighting for his life, weighing barely 30 kg after once being a healthy 85-kg sports enthusiast. We have spent over ₹11 lakh on his treatment, yet the contractor who employed him has abandoned us. We are pleading with the government and authorities to save my son’s future,” Andhale said, his voice choked with emotion.

Treatment and Financial Aid

Shubham spent three months in the ICU at MGM Hospital, Kamothe, on a ventilator, before being brought home due to unbearable expenses. His mother and brother now feed him liquid food through a nasal tube. The family received ₹1 lakh in aid from Minister Pankaja Munde, while the pandal owner contributed ₹50,000 before distancing himself from responsibility, the father said.

Contractor Faces BNS Action

Police have booked contractor Pankaj Phadke under BNS Sections 125(a) (causing danger to human life through reckless actions), 125(b) (acts endangering human life where grievous hurt is caused), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation). He is accused of employing a minor without safety measures and threatening the family when they demanded accountability.

Family’s Plea for Support

Andhale also has a 21-year-old elder son, who is struggling to pay his college fees. “My wife used to earn ₹10,000 a month, but now she has to be home to take care of our son, and that income too is gone,” the father added.