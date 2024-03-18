 Holi 2024 Special Trains: Indian Railway Allots 12 Trains To Various Location; Check Out The Details Here
Holi 2024 Special Trains: Indian Railway Allots 12 Trains To Various Location; Check Out The Details Here

The special trains for Holi 2024 offer includes First AC, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and general second class coaches, providing passengers with a comfortable and convenient journey experience.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Ahead of the Holi festival, the Indian Railway has announced 12 special trains for passengers to handle the rush during the festival. The Holi special trains in the list are CSMT-Gorakhpur-CSMT, Pune-Danapur-Pune Superfast, Panvel-Chhapra-Panvel Weekly, CSMT-Danapur-CSMT, and Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Superfast.

The special trains for Holi 2024 offer a range of accommodations including First AC, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and general second class coaches, providing passengers with a comfortable and convenient journey experience.

Check Out The Schedule:

CSMT-Gorakhpur-CSMT Special (01083/01084)

Departure from CSMT Mumbai: 11:35 pm on March 22

Arrival at Gorakhpur: 09:30 am next day

Departure from Gorakhpur: 03:30 pm on March 24

Arrival at CSMT Mumbai: 12:40 am the next day

Pune-Danapur-Pune Superfast Special (01471/01472)

Departure from Pune: 06:30 am on March 21, 2024

Arrival at Danapur: 11:40 am on the next day

Departure from Danapur: 01:30 pm on March 22, 2024

Arrival at Pune: 07:45 pm on the next day

article-image

Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Superfast Special (01431/01432)

Departure from Pune: 04:15 pm on March 22

Arrival At Gorakhpur: 09:00 pm on the next day

Departure From Gorakhpur: 11:25 pm on March 23

Arrival At Pune: 06:25 am on the third day

Panvel-Chhapra-Panvel Weekly Special (05194/05193) (2 trips)

Departure From Panvel: 09:40 pm on Friday, March 22 and March 29

Arrival At Chhapra: 08:50 am on the third day

Departure From Chhapra: 03:20 pm on Thursday, March 21 and March 28

Arrival At Panvel: 08:30 am the next day

Special Trains Passing Through Central Railway and Stopping at Nagpur and Ballarshah Stations:

Train Number- 05303 Gorakhpur-Mahboobnagar

Arrives at Nagpur at 06:40 am and Ballarshah at 10:00 am on Sunday, March 24.

article-image

Train Number 05051 Chhapra-Secunderabad

Arrives at Nagpur at 06:40 am on Sunday, March 31, 2024, and Ballarshah at 10:00 am.

Train Number 05304 Mahbubnagar-Gorakhpur

Arrives at Ballarshah at 03:15 am and Nagpur at 06:30 am on Tuesday, March 26.

Train Number 05052 Secunderabad-Chhapra

Arrives at Ballarshah at 03:15 am and Nagpur at 06:30 pm on Tuesday, March 2.

