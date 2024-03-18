Holi 2024 Special Trains: Indian Railway Allots 12 Trains To Various Location; Check Out The Details Here

Ahead of the Holi festival, the Indian Railway has announced 12 special trains for passengers to handle the rush during the festival. The Holi special trains in the list are CSMT-Gorakhpur-CSMT, Pune-Danapur-Pune Superfast, Panvel-Chhapra-Panvel Weekly, CSMT-Danapur-CSMT, and Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Superfast.
The special trains for Holi 2024 offer a range of accommodations including First AC, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and general second class coaches, providing passengers with a comfortable and convenient journey experience.
Check Out The Schedule:
CSMT-Gorakhpur-CSMT Special (01083/01084)
Departure from CSMT Mumbai: 11:35 pm on March 22
Arrival at Gorakhpur: 09:30 am next day
Departure from Gorakhpur: 03:30 pm on March 24
Arrival at CSMT Mumbai: 12:40 am the next day
Pune-Danapur-Pune Superfast Special (01471/01472)
Departure from Pune: 06:30 am on March 21, 2024
Arrival at Danapur: 11:40 am on the next day
Departure from Danapur: 01:30 pm on March 22, 2024
Arrival at Pune: 07:45 pm on the next day
Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Superfast Special (01431/01432)
Departure from Pune: 04:15 pm on March 22
Arrival At Gorakhpur: 09:00 pm on the next day
Departure From Gorakhpur: 11:25 pm on March 23
Arrival At Pune: 06:25 am on the third day
Panvel-Chhapra-Panvel Weekly Special (05194/05193) (2 trips)
Departure From Panvel: 09:40 pm on Friday, March 22 and March 29
Arrival At Chhapra: 08:50 am on the third day
Departure From Chhapra: 03:20 pm on Thursday, March 21 and March 28
Arrival At Panvel: 08:30 am the next day
Special Trains Passing Through Central Railway and Stopping at Nagpur and Ballarshah Stations:
Train Number- 05303 Gorakhpur-Mahboobnagar
Arrives at Nagpur at 06:40 am and Ballarshah at 10:00 am on Sunday, March 24.
Train Number 05051 Chhapra-Secunderabad
Arrives at Nagpur at 06:40 am on Sunday, March 31, 2024, and Ballarshah at 10:00 am.
Train Number 05304 Mahbubnagar-Gorakhpur
Arrives at Ballarshah at 03:15 am and Nagpur at 06:30 am on Tuesday, March 26.
Train Number 05052 Secunderabad-Chhapra
Arrives at Ballarshah at 03:15 am and Nagpur at 06:30 pm on Tuesday, March 2.