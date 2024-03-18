MP: Holi Special Trains From Indore, Bhopal To Accommodate Festive Rush; Check Train List & Schedule

Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To accommodate festival and vacation rush during Holi, the railway administration has decided to run special trains.

The trains will start a week ahead of Holi-- which is falling on March 24 & 25, and will continue operations till March 31.

The western railway has announced to run these trains between Indore and Howrah, passing through the Bhopal division.

The Holi Special Train 09335, running from Indore to Howrah, will depart from Indore at 11:30 PM on March 22, and 29, reaching Howrah station on Sunday at 7:00 AM, via stations including Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, and Bina.

On the other hand, Train 09336, the Howrah to Indore Holi Special, will depart from Howrah station at 11:05 AM on March 24, and 31, reaching Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 1:00 PM and Indore at 6:20 PM the next day, i.e., Monday.

Trains to run from Bhopal

In the same way, the railways has decided to run the train from Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati Railway Station and Jabalpur to facilitate passengers.

Five trains will be run between March 17 and 31 from Bhopal.

These special trains aim to accommodate the surge in passengers during the Holi festival, facilitating hassle-free travel for commuters.