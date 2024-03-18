Toilet-Ek Prem Katha: MP Woman Threatens To Divorce Husband Over Absence Of Toilet At Home (WATCH)

Toilet-Ek Prem Katha: Woman Threatens To Divorce Husband For Not Having Toilet At Home; Lacking Funds, Husband Runs From Pillar To Post |

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 2017 Bollywood film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' has come to real life in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district. A woman here has threatened to divorce her husband due to the absence of an in-house toilet facility.

Alarmed, his husband is now running from pillar to post to arrange funds for a toilet and save his marriage, which is on the verge of breaking.

Reeling under financial stress, husband Rakesh Bhatt had filed an application to the Gram Panchayat seeking funds to build a toilet under the government scheme. However, no action was taken on his application, after which he reached the district panchayat office. The officials there told him to get a written order from the Gram Panchayat to get his name added to the list of beneficiaries of the scheme.

Meanwhile, the Gram Panchayat secretary abused and threatened Rakesh when he asked for a written order.

Woman refuses to leave 'Mayka'

According to information, when 24-year-old Manju Bhatt reached her in-laws home in Chandrapura village of Baldevgarh after marriage, she was shocked to find out that there is no toilet in the house. She threatened to divorce her husband after she was asked to go for open defecation. Manju said that she will not enter her in-laws' house till a toilet is built there and will stay at her maternal home.

District Panchayat CEO takes cognisance

On the other hand, the husband said that he is poor and does not have enough money to get a toilet built immediately. The Gram Panchayat is also not proving to be of much help as the Gram Panchayat secretary abused and threatened Rakesh when he asked him for a written letter to get his name added into the list of beneficiaries for the Swachh Bharat Mission.

According to Rakesh, Gram Panchayat Secretary Ramdayal Yadav, abused Rakesh and threatened to switch off the phone immediately. Now, with the hope of building a toilet being shattered, Rakesh Bhatt is also worried about the loss of his married life.

In this entire matter, District Panchayat CEO Prabhat Ghanghoria said that necessary action will be taken after investigation in the matter of toilet construction.