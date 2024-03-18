 MP: Malwa Express Breaks Into Two As Coaches Decouple 'Twice' In Shajapur (WATCH)
The incident has created panic among the railway officials and orders have been issued for an investigation in the matter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
MP: Malwa Express Breaks Into Two As Coaches Decouple 'Twice' In Shajapur |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A major incident of negligence by the Indian Railways came to fore on Sunday when the Malwa Express, running from Indore, got divided into two parts after its coaches decoupled near a station in Shajapur. This happened not once but twice, and the train was delayed for two and a half hours.

The incident has created panic among the railway officials and orders have been issued for an investigation in the matter. Railways has summoned an investigation report from those responsible. The report of the entire incident will be given to the railway officers within the stipulated time.

Decoupled twice on the same day

According to information, Train number 12919, Malwa Superfast Express, had left from Maksi railway station in Shajapur district carrying passengers. Somewhere near a station named Pir Umrod, the entire train got divided into two parts after the coupling of the General Passenger Coach and an AC Coach broke while running on the track. The train was dispatched after somehow connecting the coupling, but after moving a little further, the same coupling broke again.

The staff called engineers from a superfast train coming from Ujjain to the spot, who then fixed the coupling. The train could leave for its destination about two and a half hours after the incident. The incident also caused panic among the passengers.

Railway seeks report

It is being said that the Malwa Superfast Express train was facing problems from Berchha itself. Shortly after this, top railway officials called expert engineers from Ujjain and Ratlam. When the engineers arrived, the passengers of the train heaved a sigh of relief.

Railways have given instructions to the responsible officials to submit the report of this accident within the stipulated time and take action against the culprits.

