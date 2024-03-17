MP: Use Of Unfair Means In Exam Rocks Surpala School

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident of rampant copying during the Class VII annual examination has come to light at the middle school in Surpala village, just 12 kilometres from Khargone district headquarters. The incident, which occurred during the science paper on March 1, was captured on video and brought to the attention of DEO SK Kanude. The DEO has announced the formation of an investigation team to look into the matter.

A reply has been sought from the school's headmaster, Tarun Kumar Gupta, within seven days. The controversy began when villagers lodged a confidential complaint about ongoing malpractice within the school.

Subsequently, a video surfaced showing candidates openly copying from books and guides during the Class VII science exam, all under the apparent watch of a teacher. Two videos, one lasting 40 seconds and the other 3.39 minutes, have been submitted to DEO as evidence.

In a surprising turn, headmaster Gupta can be seen in the video admitting to the allegations, stating, "We agree with everything you said. We will improve the system in the future." The video also captures parents confronting the school authorities, to which Gupta responds, "Give us some time. I will not be able to lie, and I will not be able to tell the truth either."