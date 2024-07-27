Kargil Vijay Diwas: BJYM Takes Out Torch Procession In Dhar To Honour Soldiers

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha takes out a march. |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A torch procession taken out under the aegis of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, marked the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Thursday.

The BJYM remembered the courage and valour of the brave soldiers of the country. Members of soldier families, public representatives and residents participated.

Yuva Morcha state vice-president Ganga Pandey, BJP district president Manoj Somani, BJP state co-media in-charge Deepak Tinu Jain, district panchayat president Sardar Meda, Yuva Morcha district president Jaya Surya participated in the march.

Raising slogans of patriotism, the procession commenced from Moti Bagh Chowk, traversing via main streets, it culminated at Lalbag Vikram Gyan Mandir.

Addressing the event, Manoj Somani said July 26 is a historic day, as on this day in 1999, the brave Indian soldiers defeated Pakistani soldiers in the Kargil War.

Deepak Tinu Jain also remembered the sacrifice of Indian soldiers and said in adverse conditions, our brave soldiers added a historic chapter of the immortal saga of bravery. ìWith moist eyes, I pay emotional tribute to all the martyred soldiers, they martyred while fighting for the country, but did not let the enemies set foot on Indian soil," he added.

BJP district general secretary Prakash Dhakad, BJP district vice-president Vishwas Pandey and others were present.